[COORPAROO, 26/01/2018] – Food presentation is an important element of the food service industry. Different studies show evidence of food presentation having positive effects on diners, whether it be the taste or the mere enjoyment of the dish.

Diners Pay More for Thoughtful Presentation

The Guardian published an article in 2015 about the results from improving the look of food by thoughtful presentation. The study used a simple dish of steak and chips and a garden salad as an example.

The researchers found that the diners enjoyed the food more when it is presented in a way that made it look more appetising. Some patrons were willing to pay three times more for the well-presented dish compared to the same dish where no care was taken. The study found that people were willing to pay more for effort, labour and attention to detail.

Presentation Elevates Taste

In a study published in the food journal Flavour, Oxford University researchers presented the same salad dish in three different ways. Based on the presentation alone, the taste testers liked the dish that resembled a Kandinsky painting. They thought that it was 29 per cent tastier even though all three samples had the same ingredients.

Another study by Spanish culinary students pointed out that colours used in food presentation can affect people’s enjoyment as well. According to them, brown and blue were colours that suppressed diet and negatively affected people’s perception of taste.

Tasting with Your Eyes ‒ Commercial Food Presentation

Top Shelf Concepts, a company that provides commercial food display solutions to high profile clients, offers stylish commercial food serving products to meet the requirements of their customers.

Including Rosseto’s buffetware in their product range, Top Shelf Concepts adds luxury and innovation to food and beverage display. They combine aesthetic appeal with function and utility to attract diners towards the food on display.

About Top Shelf Concepts

Top Shelf Concepts services high profile clients and culinary enthusiasts across Australia, New Zealand and the Asia-Pacific region. Their range of food display and serving products have been featured in popular cooking shows such as MasterChef and My Kitchen Rules.

To learn more about the company’s products and services, visit http://www.topshelfconcepts.com.au.