For nearly 40 years, The Diamond Family has upheld a high standard of quality when it comes to diamonds — whether as loose diamonds, engagement rings or even wholesale diamond supply.

As the only accredited Master IJO jeweler in America, The Diamond Family guarantees the highest quality of diamonds.

Diamonds Weighed and Measured

Diamonds are classified under five categories: shape, cut, clarity, color, and carat. Each measure is extensively detailed, ensuring that the best diamonds get the best classifications.

While often confused with shape, the cut determines the diamond’s brilliance or sparkle. Color determines how flawless a diamond is. Clarity is the classification of a diamond’s natural characteristics, and carat is related to the diamond’s weight.

Diamonds can also be colored through a radiation process. This process is permanent and can turn a traditionally colorless diamond into a variety of different colors like yellow, pink, purple and canary blue.

Hearts and arrows cut diamonds come from only the most exquisite rough diamonds. These diamonds are machine cut, optimizing the rate of the rough, excluding the margin for human error and guaranteeing a perfect finished product. These diamonds are also affordable, compared to other popular diamond brands.

