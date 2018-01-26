The number of renters in the country has been increasing in the past ten years. To encourage renters in Tennessee to buy a home of their own, Mortgage Investors Group offers USDA- and THDA-backed mortgages for first-time buyers.

[BRENTWOOD, 1/26/2018]—Mortgage Investors Group continues its 27-year streak of helping families in Tennessee gain financing to buy homes. The mortgage company offers several types of loan options, including government-funded assistance programs that help renters finally purchase a home of their own.

More American Families Are Renting Today

Even before the US economy and real estate market crashed in 2008, homeownership in the United States was already struggling.

The Pew Research Center analyzed data from The US Census Bureau and found that more families in the US have been renting since 1965. The last ten years, in particular, saw a sharp increase in the number of renters. Making up 31.2% of households in 2006, the share rose to 36.6% in 2016.

This trend indicates that ongoing housing assistance from federal and state governments are not amiss. In Tennessee, this resulted in an active Housing Development Agency (THDA) which, along with mortgage companies like Mortgage Investors Group, boosts local homeownership by providing government-funded housing assistance.

THDA Loan Programs

Mortgage Investors Group works with the THDA to screen qualified housing loan applicants for two types of first-time home buyer programs: the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Loan and the Great Choice Loan program.

Contrary to common belief, the USDA housing loan is not exclusive to farmers. In Tennessee, this applies to areas outside the city limits with less than 20,000 residents. This loan targets middle- and low-income families, so income limitations and credit history qualifications apply.

The Great Choice Loan program, on the other hand, targets middle-income home buyers. It also prioritizes buyers intending to own houses in THDA’s targeted neighborhoods (badly affected areas that were slow to recover from the economic crisis). It can finance up to $15,000 of down payment and closing fees.

These programs are ideal for renting families with steady incomes. If eligible, Mortgage Investors Group can help them obtain housing assistance.

About Mortgage Investors Group

Mortgage Investors Group is a home loans and mortgage company with over 20 branches around the country. Its main office is in Knoxville, Tennessee. With more than 27 years in the industry, the company has been the Top Lender of the Tennessee Housing Development Agency for 14 consecutive years now.

To request a loan consultation, visit www.migonline.com.