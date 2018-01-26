Appearance is everything when it comes to siding. Residents looking to enhance the appearance of their home can count on experienced siding contractors like Klausmair Construction to carry out the job.

[LANCASTER, 1/26/2018]— A property’s overall presentation starts with the siding. Homeowners looking to update their siding typically have two reasons for doing so: to replace a damaged or deteriorating siding and to change the appearance of a home.

Siding Update Enhances Curb Appeal

An article published in Better Homes and Gardens says that an excellent way to boost curb appeal and raise the value of a home would be to install a new siding to replace an ugly or damaged one. According to Remodeling Magazine’s 2017 Cost vs. Value Report, siding replacement, on a national level, recoups 76.4 percent of the total job cost. Moreover, siding replacement in the middle Atlantic region regains 75 percent of the job cost.

When it comes to the material used in installing new siding, the Better Homes and Gardens cites vinyl siding as the most budget-friendly siding replacement. People once considered vinyl siding to be a bland material compared to wood. Fortunately, today’s vinyl siding comes in a wide selection of styles and colors.

Providing Various Siding Options for Homeowners

Homeowners who want to replace their existing siding with vinyl siding can rely on the professional siding contractors of Klausmair Construction. The company says that vinyl siding allows homeowners to attain the look of real wood without performing maintenance hassles like a painting.

Apart from vinyl siding, Klausmair Construction offers two additional siding options: insulated siding and fiber cement siding. Customers seeking energy-efficient siding can choose to have insulated siding installed on their house. On the other hand, fiber cement siding is for residents who want a material that offers better resistance to termites and fire.

Whether customers choose vinyl, insulated, or fiber cement siding, the company will guide its customers in selecting the siding that is most suitable for their needs and preferences.

About Klausmair Construction

Founded in 1994 by Kurt Klausmair, the company mainly started on roofing jobs, and then branched out to include more services like gutter work, spouting, and custom trim work. Since 1994, it has built its reputation on integrity, honesty, quality workmanship, and craftsmanship.

Log on to https://www.klausmairconstruction.com for more details.