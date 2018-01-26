Food colouring is any dye, pigment or substance that imparts color when added to food or drink. Natural food colors are derived from a variety of sources such as fruits, vegetables, seeds, algae and insect, and mineral. It consists of natural extracts with zero toxic level which are environment friendly in nature. Natural food colors improve the appearance of food. Natural food colors are ingredients in the form of liquid, powder, gel, or paste that imparts color to different food products or beverages.

Increasing concern regarding health hazards associated with synthetic colors is key factor to drive growth of the global natural food colors market. In addition, increased awareness regarding harmful effects of artificial food colors and flavours, and advanced technological innovation are some other factors augmenting growth of the global natural food colors market during forecast period.

Do Inquiry About Report Here: https://marketresearch.biz/report/natural-food-color-market/#inquiry

However, global natural food color market is highly dependent on raw materials such as fruits, vegetables, and spices, coupled with considerable price fluctuations of these products hindering growth of the global natural food color market. Also, high investment cost in research and development and high production cost hampers growth of the global natural food color market during forecast period.

The global natural food color market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

North America accounts for largest revenue contribution to the global natural food color market, followed by market in Europe. However, the Asia Pacific market except Japan is projected to register highest CAGR in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The Middle East & Africa global natural food color markets is still in its nascent stage due to low availability of raw materials; however, with a growing approval rate, scope for the global natural food color market in this country is expected to expand during the forecast period.

Key players in the global natural food color market include Sensient Technologies Corporation, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Symrise AG, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Kerry Group Plc., Givaudan SA, Royal DSM N.V., Archer Daniels Midland Company, FMC Corporation and DD Williamson.