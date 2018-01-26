January 25, 2018 – Vancouver, BC – FlowMotion Entertainment is thrilled to announce that Cooking Country, the company’s newest title, has officially surpassed the one million download milestone. Released in November, the game is the fastest title to a million downloads in FlowMotion’s history.

FlowMotion’s suite of casual games have now received a total of more than 20 million downloads. Cooking Country joins such notable games as Food Court Fever, Food Court Fever 3, Cruise Ship Cooking Scramble, and flagship title Kitchen Craze as titles to have surpassed the million download threshold.

Cooking Country combines FlowMotion’s expertise in cooking and restaurant simulations with both base building and design elements, successfully translating the ‘farm to table’ experience to gaming. The title is fully localized for play in eight languages – English, French, Spanish, Italian, German, Portuguese, Chinese, and Japanese.

Players can download Cooking Country by visiting either of the links below:

Apple App Store – https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1290751181

Google Play Store – https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fme.CookingCountry

Cooking Country represents the first game produced through FlowMotion’s partnership with Hong Kong-based ENJOY GAME Limited, a rising star in mobile development. The title was initially released by ENJOY GAME under an alternate title, but the studio quickly encountered a challenge that confronts many talented developers: After a promising initial reaction, downloads dried up, and it became difficult to recapture players’ attention. FlowMotion subsequently relaunched the game, and – through a combination of the company’s familiar ecosystem, ASO expertise, best-in-class customer service, and Paid UA efficiency – have successfully delivered Cooking Country to a welcoming audience that continues to grow, more than 100 days since the game’s release.

“We’re very pleased with the way our players have embraced Cooking Country, which has surpassed our expectations,” stated Dario Pavan, FlowMotion’s Co-Founder and Co-Pilot. “It has been our great pleasure to deliver ENJOY GAME’s fantastic title to more than a million eager players. Across all of our titles, we have sought to develop an ecosystem of games that appeal primarily to an underserved female demographic. Cooking Country’s reception is reflective of both the advantages of that strategy and – of course – the game’s premier quality. We look forward to continuing to grow its player base through continual events, updates, and improvements.”

“We’re thrilled at how quickly Cooking Country has reached the million download milestone,” stated Juan Tang, ENJOY GAME’s Co-Founder. “This title required several years of development, and we were very proud of both its high quality and innovative gameplay. By partnering with FlowMotion, we have been able to provide the game with the audience it deserves. After an initial feature with Google, we have been particularly pleased with how download numbers have accelerated on both major mobile platforms. We look forward to continuing to improve Cooking Country, and to further growing our relationship with FlowMotion.”