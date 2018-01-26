Buhler-Thomas Law P.C. provides comprehensive legal advice and representation to clients seeking help in immigration law.

[PROVO, 1/26/2018] – Immigration is a complex institution composed of laws that, when navigated properly, can lead to better lives. It covers a vast range of individuals, organizations, and categories. Figuring out the jargon and paperwork can be intimidating.

The basis of immigration is built on the foundation of Federal Laws. As such, immigration laws do not vary from state-to-state, making representation possible from anywhere.

Buhler-Thomas Law P.C. specializes in immigration law and citizenship matters. The firm has represented many clients, from families to universities and even entire corporations.

Family Matters on Immigration

Family visas fall into two categories: Immediate Relative Immigration Visa or Family Preference Immigration Visa. This type of visa is dependent on the relationship the potential immigrant has with the US citizen petitioning him/her.

A separate visa is required for people who marry US citizens or for US citizens who marry foreign nationals inside the US. This is known as a Fiancé Visa. This visa allows the would-be spouse of a US citizen to apply for a Permanent Residency Green Card.

Business-Related Immigration

Employment and corporations also get involved in immigration, especially with regards to overseas migrant workers.

Employment visas are awarded to individuals with extraordinary abilities or who hold multi-national degrees. These individuals qualify for Employment First Preference or Employment Second Preference, respectively. Skilled workers and professionals, on the other hand, may qualify for Employment Third Preference visas.

