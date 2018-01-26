4FastPlumber recently made an announcement regarding advantages and disadvantages of installing solar water heaters. The company indicated that water heaters typically fall under two classifications: storage and tankless. 4FastPlumber announced that water heaters can also be classified according to their source of energy, with the most common classifications being electricity, natural gas, and propane. 4FastPlumber added that the latest and most cutting-edge source of energy for water heaters is solar power. According to 4FastPlumber, solar powered water heaters convert the sun’s energy into electricity, which then heats the water.

4FastPlumber announced some of the advantages of using a solar powered water heater. According to 4FastPlumber, one of the main advantages is the energy efficiency and conservation that these water heaters provide. 4FastPlumber mentioned that solar energy is clean, free, and one hundred percent renewable. 4FastPlumber stated that this allows homeowners to save money, while also helping the environment. 4FastPlumber also indicated that another advantage of solar powered water heaters is their versatility. According to 4FastPlumber, these water heaters can be installed nearly anywhere. 4FastPlumber stated that water heaters using other energy sources typically need to be installed where there is a power grid.

4FastPlumber also shared some disadvantages of solar powered water heaters. According to the company, the main disadvantage is the high cost of purchase and installation, though 4FastPlumber mentioned that this is offset by the energy savings. 4FastPlumber also indicated that another disadvantage to solar powered water heaters is that they do not perform as effectively as other types of water heaters, especially on cloudy days. For this reason, 4FastPlumber recommended that homeowners keep a backup water heater to be used when needed. The company shares information and plumbing advice at https://goo.gl/1tjlLO

In its closing statements, 4FastPlumber provided some company information. 4FastPlumber indicated that it has been providing many plumbing services – including remodeling, pipe repair, water heater repair, gas fitting services, and sewer line repair – to Alexandria residents for over twenty years. 4FastPlumber also went on to state that, for convenience, all of its plumbing services are offered on a twenty-four seven basis, throughout the year. The company stated that it offers 24/7 service to Alexandria residents, because it has always believed that the needs of its customers are of the utmost importance. Company reviews can be viewed at https://www.google.com/maps/place/4+Fast+Plumber/@38.815019,-77.1521477,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0xe055b5baf137d8f0!8m2!3d38.815019!4d-77.149959?hl=en

