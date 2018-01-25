A ureteral stent is a peculiarly designed thin hollow tube inserted into the ureter to avert or cure any kind of impediment in the urine flow from the kidney. Ureteral stent are used in urological surgeries to maintain the patency of the ureter to allow to allow proper urine drainage. Ureteral stent can be deployed on the right place using variegated endourological techniques, and generally inserted with the assist of a cystoscope. There are many medical conditions which require the usage of ureteral stent, such as in case of patients with kidney stones and associated surgeries the stents allows passage of residual fragments without blocking the ureter. Stents are also being used in case of a scratched ureter which might be an effect of ureteroscopy. In fact any form of surgery on the ureter generally requires a stent to allow proper healing of the ureter. Some other prominent reasons requiring the need for ureteral stents can be prevalence of prostate cancer and tumors or narrowing of the ureter or scarring on the wall of ureter. With rising prevalence of these incidences, the market for ureteral stents is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period.

Global Ureteral Stents Market: Drivers and Restraints

The Market For Ureteral Stents is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of medical conditions requiring ureteral stents. The globe is seeing an increasing number of cases of kidney stones, owing to various factors like rising quantity of calcium in our diet, usage of dietary animal protein, alcohol, vitamin supplements and also space travel. Among various methods to cure kidney stones, Ureteroscopy and Ureterorenoscopy always require the need for ureteral stent, henceforth driving the global market. On the same lines the rising number of kidney transplants also fuels the global demand for ureteral stents, as every kidney transplant requires ureteral stent to be placed in patient’s body for few days till newly placed kidney adapts to patient’s body.

However, some complications related to dislocation, infection and blockage might arise because of the usage of a urinary stent. The patient might also feel an increased urgency/frequency of urination, kidney pain and blood in urine. These factors provoke the medical R&D departments to still come out with a better alternative to ureteral stents, and can affect the market growth in the forecast period.

Global Ureteral Stents Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, Ureteral Stents Market can be segmented into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America with prominent medical facilities and prevalent kidney stone problems is anticipated to hold a big share in the global market for ureteral stents. Owing to high population and rising medical awareness, APEJ market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. European regions increasing adoption towards a healthy lifestyle make them the next potential market for ureteral stents.

Global Ureteral Stents Market Players

Some of the players in the Global Ureteral Stent Market are: C. R. Bard, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical Inc., Pnn Medical, Medline, Medline Industries, Inc., etc.

