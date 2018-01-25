Colors give us the beauty of the world. Stainless steel appliances in our lives everywhere, such as our cups, tableware, kitchen utensils, etc., Colorful is the most popular element in 2018, when it combines with a variety of stainless steel products, which formed our long-awaited colorful series. Colorful series of stainless steel products are nice, rust-proof, durable.

When using stainless steel houseware such as cutlery or cups, May think thought about decorating different shades. E-BON well understand the trends of market and design different surface finishing for regular items. It has launched out Rainbow Plated Series,including cocktail shaker, ice bucket, bar tools and accessories. In 2018, E-BON will still focus on this new popular element. It will launch out the Gradient Ramp Series and Skull Design Series in the next few months.

E-BON is committed to providing ODM & OEM services and high-quality stainless steel products to its customers by virtue of its excellent production capacity, scientific quality management system and standardized technical process. R & D team will launch 3 to 5 new designs per month to meet customer and market needs. E-BON spirit of “customer first, quality first” service concept, for every customer to provide cost-effective products.

E-BON provides excellent products, excellent service and rich professional knowledge. Only one purpose is to make the world Customer satisfaction.The customer interested in learning more about the products they offer, check out the websites they list above. Their product categories are constantly enriched not only by providing high-quality products , but also by providing new designs that satisfy customers, with any questions.

