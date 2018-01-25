New Purpose-Built Data Center in Ireland Offers Same Robust Infrastructure as T5’s U.S. Facilities Just in Time for New Data Sovereignty Laws.

ATLANTA and CORK, Ireland — T5 Data Centers, innovators in providing secure, customizable, hyperscale computing environments for enterprise companies, has entered the European data center market with today’s announcement of a new joint venture with JCD Group of Cork (http://www.jcdgroup.ie), Ireland to develop the T5@Ireland data center campus (http://www.t5datacenters.com/Ireland). This is T5’s first data center outside the United States and will look to take advantage of the coming political changes in the European Union (Brexit and associated EU data sovereignty laws), and telecom and power infrastructure advantages in Cork to serve a growing need for companies seeking new data centers serving European and U.S. customers.

The new T5@Ireland campus is a 32.5-acre, 46 MW dedicated data center campus with full planning permission for two enterprise facilities of 7 MW each, and a cloud targeted facility of 32 MW. The site is carrier rich and will have direct access to Ireland’s five largest domestic fiber carriers, as well as subsea cable connectivity to the United States, United Kingdom and Europe via GTT Express (lowest latency between EU and US), GTT North & South, (secondary routes between US, UK and Europe), Aquacomm’s AEC-1 Cable (Ireland to NYC). Building I will be a 7 MW, 84,000 square foot facility and is due for completion in Q1, 2019, which will coincide with the landing of the Ireland France Subsea Cable (IFC-1), the first cable to directly link Ireland to mainland Europe. Building II will be a 97,000-square-foot, 7 MW data center, and Building III will be a 323,000-square-foot, 32 MW data center. As with all T5 facilities, each data center can be customized to accommodate any enterprise-grade or cloud computing deployment.

In addition to new EU data sovereignty laws which could drive data center traffic from the UK following Brexit, construction of T5@Ireland comes at an opportune time relative to power availability and telecom connectivity within Ireland. Dublin has historically been the preferred data hub of Ireland, but the region is experiencing a restriction on data center growth due to lack of adequate power. T5@Ireland is fed by 60 MW of power from an adjacent dual fed substation, and can deliver this power within expedited delivery deployments of new facilities. These and other market factors are driving more data center operations to strategic locations such as Cork.

“Now is the perfect time for T5 to build T5@Ireland as our springboard into Europe,” said Pete Marin, CEO & President of T5 Data Centers. “Cork is a growing technology hub with a great talent pool and robust infrastructure. We expect T5@Ireland to attract European customers seeking a new location for their enterprise operations, and for U.S. companies seeking a European data center presence. This is the next phase of T5’s global expansion strategy and shows our commitment to serve our customers wherever they need us.”

T5@Ireland Building I is a Class A data center designed to meet LEED Silver requirements. It features block-redundant 1.75 MW electrical lineups and can accommodate densities from 5 to 25 KW per rack. The Cork location also offers ideal climate conditions for indirect, free air cooling, and the building is equipped with Liebert DSE cooling for modular growth.

As with all T5 data centers, T5@Ireland will be managed by the T5 Facilities Management (T5FM) team. T5FM is responsible for T5 Data Centers’ record of 100 percent uptime, and serves as an extension to our customers’ IT staff, offering facilities operations and management, remote hands, and IT consulting services.