The latest report on Sleep Apnea Devices Market by Infinium global research gives complete coverage of the Sleep Apnea Devices Market by product(treatment devices; positive airway pressure machines, masks and diagnostic devices; polysomnography devices, respiratory polygraphs, actigraphy systems) in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2016 to 2022. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and applications trends in the regional markets of Sleep Apnea Devices such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run.

Sleep apnea is a severe sleep disorder that occurs when a person’s breathing is disturbed during sleep. People with untreated sleep apnea stop breathing frequently during their sleep. This means the brain and the rest of the body may not get enough oxygen for normal function. There are three types of sleep apnea, namely obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), Complex sleep apnea and Central sleep apnea. Among these, OSA is the more common of the two forms of apnea and is caused by blockage of airway, generally when the soft tissue in the back of the throat collapses during sleep. Central sleep apnea is less common type, occurs when the brain fails to signal the muscles that control breathing. Whereas, complex sleep apnea is combination of both OSA and central sleep apnea. Treatment options available for sleep apnea include, CPAP, dental devices, implants, surgery and other breathing devices such as Expiratory positive airway pressure (EPAP), Bilevel positive airway pressure (BPAP), and Adaptive servo-ventilation (ASV).

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeSampleRequest/293

Some of the key factors attributing for an attractive growth of this market include rising awareness among the population about sleep disorders, increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders, growing usage of oral appliances for the treatment, rise in base of aging population, large number of patient population in the emerging countries with unmet medical needs and changing lifestyle habits. The market for global sleep apnea devices was valued at around USD 5.0 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 8.9 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of around 8.7% during the forecast period of 2016 to 2022. However, there are certain restraining factors which could hamper the growth of the market, which includes availability of alternative treatment options for the sleep apnea and lack of patient acquiescence.

Companies profiled:

Compumedics Limited

GE Healthcare

Invacare Corporation

Weinmann Medical Devices GmbH

Cadwell Laboratories

Braebon Medical

Philips Respironics

Carefusion

ResMed and Fisher

Paykel Healthcare.

Make an Enquiry @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/MakeEnquiryRequest/293

Key topics covered:

1. Scope of the report

2. Executive summary

3. Qualitative analysis

4. Global sleep apnea devices market, by product, 2015 – 2022

5. Global sleep apnea devices market, by end user, 2015 – 2022

6. Global sleep apnea device market, by geography, 2015 – 2022

7. Company profiles

Click to View Complete Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare_medical_devices/sleep_apnea_devices_market