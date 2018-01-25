Remote Sensing Satellite Market – Market Overview

The technology of remote sensing satellite involves monitoring, observing, and gathering information of the Earth (land and ocean) and atmosphere with the help of inbuilt sensors that are integrated in airborne (aircraft and balloons) or space-borne (satellites and space shuttles) platforms. The successful conjunction of remotely procured data with conventional satellite systems for resource management and environmental assessment has led to the institutionalization of such technologies in user-domain. Such data is used for several applications such as agriculture, water resources, urban development, mineral prospecting, environment, forestry, border and maritime security, drought and flood forecasting, ocean resources and disaster management.

Moreover, advanced image-enhancing equipment such as high-resolution cameras and advanced remote-sensing technology have improved the quality of satellite-based earth observation images. Such equipment offers a single-internet access point to all the users to obtain EO data from existing data bases as well as from the new up-to-date portals. Thus, users from various domains can access the information directly.

The users can be surveyors, farmers, miners, fishers, engineers, and others decision makers seeking EO data to meet their business objectives. Earth observation market can expand the scope of this technology in areas of insurance, tourism industry, land management, natural disaster response, and real estate. Public and private companies such as Google also raise a demand for EO data for its use in mapping and location-based services. It is also extensively shared and used by defense, science, research and development organizations, and private users.

Major Key Players

Airbus Defence and Space,

Ball Aerospace,

Lockheed Martin,

Mitsubishi Electric,

Thales Alenia Space,

Boeing, CASC,

ISS Reshetnev,

Orbital ATK,

Telespazio

Remote Sensing Satellite Market – Competitive Analysis

The global Remote Sensing Satellite Market is highly competitive, and vendors compete based on cost, product quality, reliability, and aftermarket service. To survive and succeed such an intensely competitive environment, it is crucial for vendors to provide cost-effective and high-quality satellite systems with latest technology and materials.

Lockheed Martin and Mitsubishi Electric are the two leading vendors in the market. Their focus is primarily on the implementation of lightweight materials, more of electric technologies, and robust systems. Lockheed Martin ranks on the top because it is the prime contractor for a number of major US military satellite programs. These include the Advanced EHF constellation, the US Navy’s MUOS, the GPS III, and the SBIRS High system. Similarly, Mitsubishi Electric ranks second owing to the development of both the IGS and the Quasi-Zenith spacecraft. Likewise, Airbus Defense and Space has contracts for a number of satellite programs, including the CSO, PAZ, Falcon Eye, SEOSAR, SEOSat, and SARah. These three companies along with Boeing and ISS Reshetnev hold a combined 66.8% share of the military satellite market. The emergence of such advanced satellite technologies and systems has transformed the space industry.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

2014:- French Defence Procurement Agency (DGA) won the contract with Thales to provide 20 ground terminals as part of the Syracuse III satellite-based radio communication system. The SATCOM terminals would be installed on VAB light armored land vehicles by 2017.

2014:- Orbit Communication Systems signed an agreement with a leading UAV manufacturer in Israel, worth over $500,000, and promised to supply airborne and ground-based SATCOM systems for military communication.

Remote Sensing Satellite Market – Regional Analysis

The US military dominates the global demand for commercial satellite services, with Brazil and Mexico being the region’s top markets for remote sensing satellite. Despite the budget cuts in the US military, satellite demand has managed to remain stable, with consistent year-over-year growth in the country. Factors responsible are unique to satellite and as follows:

Reach-back downlinks from places of conflict

Educational programming and broadcast services

Naval fleet support

Development and training of unmanned systems

Border and maritime security

The US government civilian space sector is directed by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) that is responsible for the maintenance of four primary activities: aeronautics research, exploration systems, science, and space operations. In the DoD, the US Strategic Command is responsible for military space operations, such as warning against missile and defense. The US Air Force, Army, and Navy are the major participants in military space operations. The Air Force provides launch support, satellite control, missile early warning, and space surveillance. The National Reconnaissance Office develops reconnaissance satellites and distributes the data to US intelligence agencies. The Army is responsible for operations in major Defense Satellite Communications System, military communications network, and it serves as the Missile Defense Agency’s executive agent. The Navy, on the other hand, maintains its own satellite communications network. The country maintains the largest military space program of any country, accounting for 95% of the global military space spending. In 2015, the US has 549 satellites, with five remote sensing satellites and Brazil and Argentina have two such satellites each.