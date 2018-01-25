Study on Pyrogen Testing Market by Infinium Global research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Pyrogen Testing Market by by product type(kits and reagents market, services market, instruments market), application(pharmaceuticals and biological manufacturing, medical devices manufacturing) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Pyrogen Testing over the period of 2016 to 2022.

Pyrogen increases body temperature after releasing or injecting into the human blood. Pyrogen comprises several groups of microbial and non-microbial substances that primarily cause fever. Pyrogens are lipopolysaccharide in nature, lipid part of pyrogen is pyrogenic whereas polysaccharide part increases the solubility. Symptoms of pyrogen include rise in body temperature, chills, body aches; rise in arterial blood pressure and cutaneous vasoconstriction are some of the reactions caused in the human body. Pharmaceutical companies use pyrogen testing to determine the presence of bacterial toxins in medical and veterinary products. The most powerful and most widely known pyrogens are the endotoxin and lipopolysaccharides, which are cell wall components of gram negative bacteria. In 2015, the size of global pyrogen testing market was valued over USD 550 million. The value of global pyrogen market is projected to grow with a CAGR between 11.5% – 12.0% over the forecast period of 2016-2022 and reach USD XXXX million by 2022.

The report segments the pyrogen testing market by product type, by application, types of test and region. Market segmentation based on product includes Kits and Reagents Market, Services Market and Instruments Market. The application segment comprises pharmaceuticals and biological manufacturing, medical devices manufacturing and other applications. On the basis of types of tests market is segmented into vitro pyrogen test, LAL (Limulus amebocyte lysate) test and rabbit test.

