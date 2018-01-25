Study on Omega3 Market by Infinium Global research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Omega3 Market by application (dietary supplement, fish feed, food and beverage, infant formula, pet food, pharmaceutical and some others), source (marine, nuts and seeds, soya and soya products, vegetable oils and others) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Omega3 over the period of 2017 to 2023.

The size of the global Omega-3 market was approximately USD 10 billion during 2015 and it is projected to reach USD X.XX billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR between 12.0% and 13.0% from 2017 to 2023. Omega-3 fatty acids are essential for human health, but the body does not generate it on its own. While ALA is present in Omega-3 is present in algaes, certain plants, fishes, krills, nut oils, certain plants and some other seafoods. Fishes include anchovies, bluefish, herring, mackerel, salmon, sardines, sturgeon, lake trout, tuna and some others. Commercially Omega-3 is sourced from oils of the above-mentioned sources. Alpha-Linoleic acid, DocosaHexaenoic acid, EicosaPentaenoic acids and some others are major Omega-3 fatty acids.

The increasing applications in functional foods and pharmaceuticals are major growth drivers for the global omega 3 market. Increasing awareness about the health benefits of Omega 3 against the chronic diseases among public is generating more demand for omega 3 fatty acids based products. The pharmaceutical companies are introducing more concentrated omega 3 products and the increasing preference for those among people is also driving the demand for the market. Increasing demand for Omega 3 supplements is expected to augment the growth of the market. Moreover, the demand for Omega-3 supplements is growing rapidly and it is anticipated to enhance the growth of the global Omega-3 market. Furthermore, the omega 3 based infant formulas are expected to generate more demand during the forecast period, as it contains nutrients that help in the growth and development of infants.

The report segments the global Omega-3 market by application, source, type and region. The segmentation of the market by application includes dietary supplement, fish feed, food and beverage, infant formula, pet food, pharmaceutical and some others. On the basis of source, the market is segmented as marine, nuts and seeds, soya and soya products, vegetable oils and others. Further, based on type, the market is segmented as Alpha Linolenic Acid (ALA), Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA), Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) and others.

