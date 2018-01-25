Going to a dentist is the scary thing for most of adults and children. Children usually become as meek as sheep to obey their parents if they are told that they will be taken to the dentist if they won’t stop being naughty. Most of us shun the thought of taking appointment from the dentist until the condition is at its worst.

Most of us prefer our family dentist for years. Sometimes it may not be a good decision to stick to one opinion. We must check whether we are getting adequate attention and outcome from the dentist we are going to visit. We should consider the following factors to choose the best dentist in Delhi.

Check for dental schools

You may check the internet or local dental societies to find the best new dentist. But this may not be a good decision all the time. If you have a dental school or college nearby, you can check in and get the advice or treatment there as dental colleges are often famous for expert doctors. These are undoubtedly a source of good dental practitioners. You can call and take the advice of faculty members cum practitioners who may serve your requirement.

Check up for dental hospitals or health care centres

A periodontist or orthodontist may also help you find a better general dentist. You can visit local dental hospitals or health care centres to check out for a good dentist. If you don’t have any history of dental ailments or family dentist, these care centres will help you out.

To find a good dentist at your new place

If you are going to a new place, ask for your dentist’s suggestion to find a good dentist at your new place. Also, you can take the help of the yellow pages.

Qualities a good dentist should have

• He should check for your case history and take on head and neck examination at the first visit as a preventative measure.

• Even there are no complaints regarding your dental health, you should visit your dentist at least twice in a year and a good dentist insists on it.

• Your dentist should be able to provide knowledge regarding dental health and oral hygiene in adequacy. He should be aware of the regular upgradations in the field of medical science.

• He should be able to provide you the knowledge to fight dental problems like cavities, bad odor, unhealthy gums or bleeding in gums and tooth decay.

• Your dentist should invite you for frequent checkups and assure that no problem is left unchecked.

• A good dentist recommends cleaning of your teeth by prophylaxis once in six months

• He should take proper care about dental hygiene and protection from infections

• A dentist should be an expert in taking X-RAYS. He should take X-RAY at least once in five years. On the other hand, taking X-RAYS frequently is not advisable.

• He should be careful about maintaining sanitation in his clinic. He should use gloves while treating his patients and should be careful about protecting patients from infections.

For more information and appoinment please visit here :

http://www.curesncaredentalclinic.com/

Flat No. 15A, Pocket B, Opposite Oriental Bank of Commerce

Mayur Vihar Phase 2, New Delhi 110091

Phone : +91-9873083560

Email ID: info@curesncaredentalclinic.com

Opening Hours

Morning Timings : 10:30 AM to 01:30 PM

Evening Timings : 05:00 PM to 08:30 PM