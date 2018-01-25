A microbiology analyzer is an instrument which allows to measure microbes or different characteristics in any given specimen. Automation level has been lagging in the field of microbiology as compared to other fields because it still remains labor intensive. This is reason the data quality is hampered by isolated systems and the transferring process. Recently, it has been observed that there are several advances in semi-automated and automated technology in the field of microbiology analyzers.

Advancement in technologies and increase in pressure to deliver the results faster have led to increase in use of microbiology analyzers. These semi-automated and automated analyzers have high accuracy, repeatability, and less labor requirement leading toward higher growth of the microbiology analyzers and consumables market. In addition, other factors such as short duration, flexibility, and low volume of specimen required have resulted in increase use of analyzers. The laboratories using the analyzers need huge investment which may restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

The microbiology analyzers and consumables market can be segmented into product, application, specimen, end-user, and geography. In terms of product, the market is further segmented into mass spectrophotometers, microscopes, molecular diagnostic instruments, and others. With respect to application, the market is divided into microbial identification, antibiotic susceptibility, urine screening, and blood cultures. In terms of specimen, the market is segmented into urine, sterile fluids, blood, serum, CSF, throat swabs, respiratory secretions, genital secretions, stool, abscess/wound, sputum, and saliva. In terms of end-user, the market is divided into pharmaceuticals, research laboratories, diagnostic laboratories, and others.

Geographically, the microbiology analyzer and consumables market is segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East Asia & Africa. North America held a large market share due to high investments, technological modifications, and increase in demand for automation, which is then followed by Europe. Furthermore, the factors contributing to the growth of the market are need for speedy microbiological testing, emergence, increase in number of mutating microorganism, and prevalence of pathogenic diseases. The emerging economies such as Asia Pacific and Latin America are expected to show tremendous growth owing to increase in the number of laboratories and development of instrumentation systems. Rise in number of hospital chains in major cities of these regions and high government investment in health care are key factors driving the growth of the market.

Key player operating in the market include Abbott, Affymetrix, Agilent Technologies, Applied Gene Technologies, Arca Biopharma, Beckman Coulter/Danaher, Becton Dickinson, Biokit, bioMerieux, Bio-Rad, Li-Cor Biosciences, Lonza, Monogram Biosciences, Myriad Genetics,Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Perkin Elmer/Caliper, Proteome Sciences, Qiagen, Roche, Scienion, Sequenom, SeraCare, Shimadzu, Siemens, Tecan, Sierra Molecular, Takara Bio, and Thermo Fisher, Wallac/PE. Companies are focusing on strategic approaches such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, new product launches, and free workshops for better awareness to maintain a significant position in the global market. For example, in 2015, bioMerieux signed a collaborative agreement with COPAN for distribution rights of WASP and WASP lab solution, which enhances automation and efficiency in microbiology laboratories.

