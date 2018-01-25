The report on Medical Image Analysis Software Market by application (class I, class II, class III), service (regulatory consulting services, product testing & sterilization services, product upgrade services, product maintenance services), therapeutic (cardiology, drug delivery, dental, endoscopy, diabetes care) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market is projected to grow at a CAGR between 7.5% and 8.0% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

Market Insights:

The report identified that global medical image analysis software is driven by factors such as technological advancements in medical imaging systems and analysis software, increasing public and private-sector investments, fast growth in aging population, fusion of imaging technologies, and growing applications of computer-aided diagnosis (cad). While the restraining factors include high cost of medical image analysis software and hacking-related dangers related with the use of imaging equipment and software. Further, the report identifies the opportunities in the world market as automated image analysis, cloud-based image analysis system and emerging markets

Segments Covered

The report on global medical image analysis software market covers the segments based on software type, image type, modality, application and end user. The software type of medical image analysis software include standalone software and integrated software. The image type segment includes 4D imaging, 3D imaging, 2D imaging. On the basis of modality the global medical image analysis software market is segmented as radiographic imaging, combined modalities, tomography, and ultrasound imaging and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).the application segment includes cardiology applications, orthopedic applications,oncology applications, urology and nephrology applications, dental applications, mammography applications, neurology, obstetrics and gynecology applications. On the basis of end user diagnostic centers, hospitals and research centers

Company profiles

MIM Software Inc.

AGFA Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

Key topics covered:

Preface Executive summary Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market Overview IGR- Snapshots Global medical image analysis software market analysis, by Software Type (USD million) 2017 – 2023 Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market analysis, by Image Type (USD million) 2017 – 2023 Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market analysis, by Modality (USD million) 2017 – 2023 Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market analysis, by End User (USD million) 2017 – 2023 Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market analysis, regional analysis (USD million) 2017 – 2023 Company profiles

