Genesis Luxury announces the launch of Marc Jacobs at Luxe Bridge, our newest multi retail format. The unabashed American designer, through his namesake label creates a certain unique, frank and brilliantly outspoken perspective. Marc Jacobs Resort 2018 handbags collection is now exclusively available at Luxe Bridge, Ambience Mall (Gurgaon) & The Chanakya (New Delhi).

Centered around the idea of movement, the Marc Jacobs Resort 2018 collection features classic silhouettes embellished with fringe, beads, tassels and pom-poms. A color palette of pastel blue, lilac and yellow with pops of red and black. Classic Marc Jacobs bag shapes get a seasonal flair for Resort, and the signature double “J” logo doesn’t fail to standout in each creation. The Mini Grind and Little Bigshot are smaller versions of their predecessors from the FW17 collection shown in brighter colors with pom-pom and fringe embroidery. A smaller version of the classic Sling bag, the Mini Sling is a key to the collection, offered in classic colors. The Snapshot, an icon for Marc Jacobs continues to be a focus, in new color block variations with complimenting printed straps.

In addition to Marc Jacobs the line-up of iconic brands under the Luxe Bridge umbrella include Coach, Furla, Cavalli Class, McQ & many more. McQ, the contemporary brand from the House of Alexander McQueen, draws inspiration from street culture while simultaneously defining a casual, everyday ease and a rebellious attitude. Appreciated the world over for its modern yet classic silhouettes, Cavalli Class makes its way from Italy to India with a wide range of handbags that embodies class and enriched designs with textures. With its distinctive playful spirit and contemporary elegance, Coccinelle offers its high quality range of handbags, along with the business and lifestyle accessories label TUMI, who’s consistently perfected our journey for years. Last, but not the least, a range of carefully curated perfumes from power house brands such as Dolce & Gabbana, Jimmy Choo, Giorgio Armani and many more are available under the exclusive Luxe Bridge label.