The Lutecia Lady from SAINT HONORE is ideal for making a grand entrance and unhesitatingly taking centre stage. Lutecia makes the most of the mystery of its shape – is it round or square? We call it the cushion design.

The watch’s evocative name, a tip of the hat to the name once given the city of Paris, resonates like a symphony celebrating the elegant woman. As contemporary and opulent as can be, Lutecia exudes a richly refined and unique personality.

Women who truly appreciate style will love the sophisticated dial and its cleverly arranged design: on the dial periphery, white mother-of-pearl shows the indexes and, in the upper portion, encloses an off-centre circle rendered more dazzling by the “Eclair EffectTM”, an exclusive SAINT HONORE innovation that replicates the sparkle of “pave of diamonds”.

Another major innovation found on this timepiece is the celebrated rotating SAINT HONORE monogram: the small seconds hand at 6 o’clock is replaced by a stylised flower that illumines the dial with every turn.

And to add more scintillating shine, the 35 mm case is also adorned with an “Eclair EffectTM” bezel and a black onyx cabochon on the crown that further enhances the exclusive character of this new design that is quintessentially SAINT HONORE.

Desirable, elegant, stylish and deliciously detailed, the new Lutecia Lady is the ultimate timepiece of magic and mischief.

LUTECIA « EclairTM» Effect, technical details:

Stainless Steel case, PVD finish rose, 35 mm, crown set with black onyx

“Eclair EffectTM” bezel

Sapphire crystal

White mother of pearl dial, “Éclair EffectTM” in center set with 1 diamonds (1 mm -0,05 ct), second “flower” at 6h

Quartz movement

Metal strap, on special deploying buckle

Water resistant to 30m

SWISS MADE