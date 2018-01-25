A white kitchen is a style that stands the test of time. Homeowners looking to introduce white elements in their kitchen can install white shaker cabinets from Knotty Alder Cabinets.

[UNITED STATES, 01/25/2018] — Kitchen color fads, such as harvest gold and avocado, come and go. One kitchen style, however, stays timeless. A report from Houselogic reveals that the white kitchen style can stand the test of time, as it appears “fresh and clean” –two classic words for describing a kitchen. Knotty Alder Cabinets has white shaker cabinets in their range of products for customers to choose from.

Why White Is Still a Popular Choice

The report outlines many reasons behind the popularity of white as a kitchen color. During the 1920s and the 1930s, the only color offered by kitchen manufacturers is white. It made sense as people associated the color white with health and sanitation.

Moreover, white happens to be a marketable color. According to the Home Appliance Manufacturers Association, white appliances sell more compared to appliances of other colors.

The same holds true with cabinets. The annual surveys of the National Kitchen and Bath Association show that white often tops the list of the most popular kitchen colors.

Improving Kitchen Appearance with White Shaker Cabinets

Homeowners who want white cabinets in their kitchen can turn to Knotty Alder Cabinets. The company provides timeless and ready-to-assemble white shaker cabinets with high-quality frames, drawers, and American poplar doors.

Knotty Alder Cabinets remarks that the white shaker cabinets feature a coating of durable anti-yellowing paint that gives off a timeless matte finish. Moreover, the company adds that these cabinets complement natural lighting and make a space feel clean and open. It assures customers that the cabinets give off a distinct sense of style to a kitchen.

About Knotty Alder Cabinets

Knotty Alder Cabinets is a bathroom and kitchen factory-direct distributor offering first-rate, ready-to-assemble cabinets. The company has been in the business for more than two decades. It strives to look for ways to provide more cabinetry solutions to customers. When the company ships its cabinets to customers, it makes sure to package them professionally and carefully in its distribution center.

Visit https://www.knottyaldercabinets.com for more details.