The prominent companies such as Emerson Electric (U.S.), Hubbell Lighting, Inc. (U.S.), General Electric (U.S.), Cree, Inc. (US), Philips Lighting Holding B.V. (Netherlands) are contributing the largest market revenue in the manufacturing of Industrial Lighting. In 2015, The Philips Lighting Holding B.V. (Netherlands) went into the partnership with World Council on City Data (WCCD), which has further helped United Nation about the smart LED street lighting. Moreover, it also supports to standardized city data may reduce CO2 emission in the city of over 60% and could reduce energy consumption of approximately 8%, globally.

In North America regions, the LED lighting has huge demand in the market in the forecast years due to its low cost and low energy consumption, and is driving the Industrial Lighting market growth. The Industrial Lighting quality could improve the traffic safety, city attractiveness and contributes to the economic strength. These LED lighting is energy saving and can reduce the greenhouse gas emissions across the world.

The global Industrial Lighting Market are bifurcated into light source type, product, applications, and region. The light source type includes LED, fluorescent, high intensity discharge, incandescent, CFL, halogen and others. The products include industrial wall lights, vintage Industrial Lighting, industrial look lighting, industrial hanging light, task lighting, accent lighting and others. The applications include factory & production lines, hotels & restaurants, outer premises, parking areas, hazardous locations, warehouse and others. The region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world.

The regional analysis of Industrial Lighting market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading region across the world in terms of largest market share in Industrial Lighting market owing to the company’s investments in the manufacturing of different types of industrial lights products including accent lighting, task lighting spotlights, hanging fixtures, post lanterns, wall lighting, recessed fixtures,and others and the expansion by key Industrial Lighting manufacturers.The Industrial Lighting market in Europe region is expected to witness rapid growth in the forthcoming period. Whereas, Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and India is an emerging market for Industrial Lighting market and expected to be the highest CAGR in the coming years due to the high growth in infrastructural building projects in this region.

The Global Industrial Lighting Market is expected to grow at USD ~13 Billion by 2023, at ~8% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Intended Audience

Light manufacturing companies

Product sales and distribution companies

Original equipment manufacturers

Original design manufacturers

Installers and maintenance service providers

Light providers

Research and development companies

Market research and consulting firms

Technology standards organizations

Technology investors

System Integrators

Key Players:

The prominent players in the Global Industrial Lighting market are –Emerson Electric (US), Legrand (France), Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc. (US), TOYODA GOSEI Co., Ltd (Japan), Cree, Inc. (US), Philips Lighting Holding B.V. (Netherlands), Hubbell Lighting, Inc. (US), General Electric (US), Zumtobel Group (Austria), Osram Licht AG (Germany) and among others.

Segments:

The global Industrial Lighting market has been segmented on the basis of light source type, product, applications, and region.

Global Industrial Lighting market by Light Source Type:

LED

Fluorescent

High Intensity Discharge

Incandescent

CFL

Halogen

Others

Global Industrial Lighting market by Products:

Industrial Wall Lights

Vintage Industrial Lighting

Industrial Look Lighting

Industrial Hanging Lights

Accent Lighting

Task Lighting

Others

Global Industrial Lighting market by Application:

Factory & Production Lines

Hotels & Restaurants

Outer Premises

Parking Areas

Hazardous Locations

Warehouse

Others

Global Industrial Lighting market by Regions:

North America

Europe

APAC

Rest of the World

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 MARKET INTRODUCTION

1.1 INTRODUCTION

1.2 SCOPE OF STUDY

1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS

1.2.3 LIMITATIONS

1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE:

1.3.1 GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL LIGHTING MARKET: BY LIGHT SOURCE TYPE

1.3.2 GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL LIGHTING MARKET: BY PRODUCTS

1.3.3 GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL LIGHTING MARKET: BY APPLICATION

1.3.4 GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL LIGHTING MARKET: BY REGION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 RESEARCH

2.2 PRIMARY RESEARCH

2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH

2.4 FORECAST MODEL

3 MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1 INTRODUCTION

3.2 MARKET DRIVERS

3.3 MARKET CHALLENGES

3.4 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

5.1 PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

5.2 SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS

6 INDUSTRIAL LIGHTING MARKET

6.1 INTRODUCTION

6.2 MARKET STATISTICS

6.2.1 BY LIGHT SOURCE TYPE

6.2.1.1 LED

6.2.1.2 FLUORESCENT

6.2.1.3 INCANDESCENT

6.2.1.4 HIGH INTENSITY DISCHARGE

6.2.1.5 CFL

6.2.1.6 HALOGEN

6.2.1.7 OTHERS

6.2.2 BY PRODUCTS

6.2.2.1 INDUSTRIAL WALL LIGHTS

6.2.2.2 VINTAGE INDUSTRIAL LIGHTING

6.2.2.3 INDUSTRIAL LOOK LIGHTING

6.2.2.4 INDUSTRIAL HANGING LIGHTS

6.2.2.5 TASK LIGHTING

6.2.2.6 ACCENT LIGHTING

6.2.2.7 OTHERS

6.2.3 BY APPLICATIONS

6.2.3.1 FACTORY & PRODUCTION LINES

6.2.3.2 WAREHOUSE

6.2.3.3 PARKING AREAS

6.2.3.4 HOTELS & RESTAURANTS

6.2.3.5 OUTER PREMISES

6.2.3.6 HAZARDOUS LOCATIONS

6.2.3.7 OTHERS

6.2.4 BY REGION

6.2.4.1 NORTH AMERICA

6.2.4.2 EUROPE

6.2.4.3 ASIA PACIFIC

6.2.4.4 REST OF THE WORLD

7 COMPANY PROFILES

7.1 EMERSON ELECTRIC (US)

7.2 LEGRAND (FRANCE)

7.3 ACUITY BRANDS LIGHTING, INC. (U.S)

7.4 TOYODA GOSEI CO., LTD (JAPAN)

7.5 CREE, INC. (U.S.)

7.6 PHILIPS LIGHTING HOLDING B.V. (NETHERLANDS)

7.7 HUBBELL LIGHTING, INC. (U.S.)

7.8 GENERAL ELECTRIC (U.S)

7.9 ZUMTOBEL GROUP (AUSTRIA)

7.10 OSRAM LICHT AG (GERMANY)

7.11 OTHERS

