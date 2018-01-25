Global Industrial hand gloves Market, by product (Reusable gloves, Disposable gloves), by material (Natural rubber, leather gloves, polyethylene gloves, nitrile gloves, neoprene gloves, metal mesh gloves) by application (automotive, healthcare, chemical, construction, food & beverage) – Forecast 2016-2022.

Market Scenario:

Industrial gloves referred as essential item especially for food, chemical and healthcare industry. It provide protection against cold, heat, damage by friction, chemicals and diseases and selected according to the occupation, the duration of the job, and the type of conditions or contaminants associated with the job. Employee safety and sanitary conditions in the workplace fuels the demand for industrial hand gloves market. Moreover, it also keep hands clean and even protect from extreme temperature as well as transfer of dangerous substances. Additionally, healthcare awareness, healthcare reforms and stringent government regulations are some of the factors which drive the market for industrial gloves.

However, raw material prices and use of robotics may hamper the growth of the market.

Market is expected to reach at market size of USD 9,798 million by the end of forecast period with CAGR of around 3% between 2016 and 2022.

Regional Analysis

North America is dominating the market of Industrial hand gloves market. Sustainable growth in the pharmaceutical, automotive as well as in construction segment, high concerns and strict regulatory mandates regarding worker safety lead to the high consumption of industrial gloves across these regions. Moreover, APAC region is expected to grow due to owing factors such as government initiatives for worker safety and security as well as rapid industrialization in the region.

Key Players

The major player operating in the market of Global Industrial hand gloves are TOWA, Honeywell Safety Products, Ansell Ltd., Protective Industrial Products Inc., Semperit A.G. Holding, Towa Corporation, Top Glove, Shamrock Manufacturing Company, Globus(Shetland) and Rubberex.

The report for Global Industrial hand gloves Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

