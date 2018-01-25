The report on In-Vitro Diagnostics Instruments Market by product(immunochemistry, clinical microbiology, POCT, tissue diagnostics, molecular diagnostics,hematology, hemostasis, SMBG), end user(hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, research institutes) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Instruments Market is projected to grow at a CAGR 9.3% over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

The global In-vitro diagnostics instruments market was dominated by the Americas region followed by the Europe and Asia-PacificIn-vitro diagnostics instruments market. On the basis of countries, the U.S., Germany and Japan led the global In-vitro diagnostics instruments market. Growing elder population, rise in occurrence and frequency of chronic diseases and infections, rise in diagnoses population is due to increase in disease like malaria, diabetes, Cancer, tuberculosis, and cardiovascular disease. Adoption of Point-Of-Care testing has increased because of growing awareness of personalized medicine are likely to drive the growth of market.

Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a highest CAGR, due to the growth in research activities and increasing investments by leading players in the region. Moreover, Middle East and Africa (covered in ROW region) is expected to grow gradually over the forecast period due to rapid industrialization and changing lifestyle of the consumers in Brazil and other countries.

Moreover, the report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand globally as well as regionally.

The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of In-vitro diagnostics instruments. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the In-vitro diagnostics instruments that will impact the demand during the forecast period.

The companies covered in the report include Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Siemens AG, Sysmex Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Qiagen N.V., Johnson & Johnson, Roche Diagnostics, Diasorin S.P.A., Biomérieux SA.

