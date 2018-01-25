If you have been working in or in relation with the forex trading market, then you will know that this happens to be one of the most lucrative businesses existing, with huge possibilities of getting decent returns from your investments. At the same time, however, the possibility of losing your money due to ill-fated decisions is also high. You need to have your finger on the beating pulse of the currency market in order to make it big in this niche business. Sounds like navigating a minefield right? A forex signal provider can make this job easier for you – helping you plan your every move in the forex marketplace. With a reliable signal provider, you can let go of all your anxiety and take the bull that is forex trading by its horns. How to hire the best forex signal provider, you may ask? Here is a list of questions that will help you in making this decision.

How do they generate forex trading signals?

There are two types of signal providers out there – one that uses forex trading software to analyse market movements and generate signals purely on the basis of technical algorithms and those who take the services of experts and analysts that use a mixture of methods to come up with their trading tips. Depending upon human experience and knowledge is always better when it comes to trading in currencies. Choose a company that at least, uses a combination of software and human analysis to generate signals.

What has their past performance been like?

You will find many forex signal providers in the market, bragging about how they offer their clients with high yields, but if they cannot back up their claims with a successful performance record, you should steer clear of them right away. There are ranking sites available on the web that legitimately analyse the performance of different forex signal providers and rate them on the basis of their track record. Make sure you consult these too and only select a company that has a proven history of consistent performance in helping clients with making profits on the forex market.

How fast are their signals delivered to clients?

In forex trading, each second is crucial. There are times when currency levels move up and down several times in the span of just an hour. Some signals are valid for only a few minutes so the faster you can open a trade, the more chances are that you will make a profit or avoid a humungous loss. Therefore, choosing a signal provider that is prompt and consistent with their delivery timelines is crucial. Remember to evaluate this aspect during their demo service period to get a better idea of whether they are reliable or not.

The above points should definitely help you in making the right choice in terms of the best forex signal provider for your trading decisions. All the best with your endeavours!

