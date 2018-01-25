Underfloor heating and cooling is a form of central heating and cooling which achieves indoor climate control for thermal comfort using conduction, radiation, and convection. This system uses embedded pipes or electric heating cables beneath a finished floor so that heat radiates steadily from floor level. Under Floor Heating (UFH) system radiates comfortable warmth (https://marketresearch.biz/report/underfloor-heating-system-market/)evenly in a clean, efficient and non-polluting manner. Underfloor heating systems are efficient as they distribute heat more evenly, they actually need water at a lower temperature as compared to a radiator, making the boiler more efficient. Additionally, underfloor heating systems work at lower temperature, reduces electricity bill. As its hidden, UFH doesn”t spoil the home decor, thereby enhancing value of sale of the house.

High rate of adoption by households in developed economies is a key factor driving growth of the global underfloor heating systems market. In addition, simplicity of the technology, rising demand for cost-effective solutions, and consumer-direct marketing by prominent manufacturers are major factors fueling growth for this market.

However, high cost of underfloor heating systems is a key restraint for growth of the global underfloor heating system market. Additionally, time taken for systems that are currently available for underfloor heating is high, which is a major factor for rising demand for technological advancements in underfloor heating systems market.

The global underfloor heating system is segmented on the basis of type, application, and regions. On the basis of region, into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The market in Europe accounted for highest revenue share in the global underfloor heating system market, owing to high adoption rate of underfloor heating solutions in countries in the region. The market in North America contributed second-highest revenue share in the global underfloor heating system market followed by the markets in Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Prominent players profiled in the global underfloor heating system market research report include, Danfoss A/S, Uponor Corporation, Emersion Electric Co., Honeywell International, Robert Bosch, Pentair PLC, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Nexans S.A.