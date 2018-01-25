A recordable optical disc is an electronic data storage medium that can be written-to and read using a low-powered laser beam. Recordable optical disc is designed to support one of three recording types – read-only, recordable, or re-recordable. Recordable optical discs offer numerous advantages (https://marketresearch.biz/report/recordable-optical-disc-market/) over magnetic storage media. A recordable optical disc is capable to hold much more data as compared to a magnetic storage media. Recordable optical discs are cost-effective to manufacture and data stored in the discs is relatively unaffected to most environmental threats, such as power surges, or magnetic disturbances.

Rising demand for data security coupled with increasing use of recordable optical discs for recording and storing data by government agencies are key factors driving growth of the global recordable optical disc market. In addition, technological advancements in optical disc technology is further expected to fuel growth to the global recordable optical disc market.

However, consumer shift towards other advanced technologies for recording and storing data such as cloud storage etc. is a key factor restraining growth of the global recordable optical disc market. In addition, technological advancements in other storage devices is also expected to hamper growth of the global recordable optical disc market to a significant extent.

The global recordable optical disc market report has been segmented on the basis of disk type, capacity, end-users, and region. On the basis of region, into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Currently, the market in North America dominates the global recordable optical disc market in revenue terms owing to high adoption rate of recordable optical discs by the general population in the region. Europe accounts for the second-largest revenue share contribution to the global recordable optical disc market followed by markets in Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa respectively. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to have the fastest growth in terms of revenue, owing to increasing adoption of recordable optical discs by governments of countries in the region.

Prominent players in the global market include Sony Crporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Moser Baer India Ltd., Taiyo Yuden Co. Ltd., Falcon Technologies International LLC , and Hitachi Maxell Ltd.