Ophthalmology is a study of treatment of disorders or diseases related to eye. Technological advancements in the field of ophthalmology (https://marketresearch.biz/report/ophthalmic-laser-market/) has made it easier for people to easily diagnose and treat eye related diseases. Ophthalmic laser provides treatment for a wide range of eye disorders with less risk of infection. The combination of high accuracy, and efficiency of ophthalmic lasers makes it a very useful ophthalmic tool.

Increasing incidence of eye related disorders especially among the geriatric population, and rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries are key factors driving growth of the global ophthalmic laser market. In addition, less amount of pain involved during surgeries, high accuracy attained by ophthalmic lasers during surgery, and fast recovery from surgery are some major factors anticipated to fuel growth to the global ophthalmic market over the forecast period.

However, high cost of treatment is a key factor restraining growth of the global ophthalmic laser market. Additionally, special training required to handle the equipment, and increasing number of complications post-surgery are some other factors expected to hamper growth of the global ophthalmic market over the forecast period.

The global ophthalmic laser market report has been segmented on the basis of application, end user, and region. On the basis of region, into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America is a dominant player in the global ophthalmic laser market and accounts for largest market share in terms of revenue as compared to that of markets in other regions. This can be attributed to well-developed healthcare industry, presence of leading medical laser manufacturers, and increase in number of patients suffering from eye disorders. Europe accounts for the second highest revenue share in the global ophthalmic laser market followed by markets in Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa respectively. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to have the fastest growth in terms of revenue, owing to increase in number of patients suffering from eye diseases, and rise in government initiatives for the improvement of healthcare facilities in the region.

Major market players in the global ophthalmic laser market are Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG, Trimedyne, Inc., Topcon Corporation, Nidek Co., ltd., Lynton lasers Ltd., SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions, IRIDEX Corporation, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, and Abbott Laboratories Inc.