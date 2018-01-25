A new research study based on oil and gas pipes titled “Global Market Study on Oil and Gas Pipes: Stainless Steel Material to Represent a Leading Segment During 2017 – 2022” has been recently added into the database of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). According to the study, a value of nearly US$ 4,000 Mn is estimated to be generated by global oil and gas pipes market by the end of 2022.

The exhaustive report contains key information with market related numbers under section of executive summary. It has a market overview section that shares basic details of market such as introduction in terms of definition and market taxonomy. This section also provides details of historical from 2012 to 2016 as well as forecast from 2017 to 2022 of market size in USD. The stakeholders will find analysis of global oil and gas pipes market in terms of market dynamics, cost structure and supply demand scenario.

The growth of the oil and gas pipes market is impacted by macroeconomic and microeconomic factors. Trade relations between countries, sanctions, embargoes, and geopolitical issues, all have an impact on the market. The prevailing low oil prices have meant that oil and gas pipe manufacturers are witnessing a slowdown in terms of new construction activities. However, the fundamentals of the market remain strong, and it is expected that during the forecast period, there will an uptick in new projects, which will augur well for the prospects of the market.

To give readers detailed insights on the oil and gas pipes market, the report offers segmentation on the basis of material type, end use, and application. The key material type segments include stainless steel, HDPE, PVC, and others. The leading end use segments include onshore and offshore. The key application segments include external transportation and distribution and internal process. Among material types, stainless steel remains one of the widely used products, whereas oil and gas pipes are used more in offshore projects vis-à-vis onshore projects. By application, external transportation and distribution is likely to be the largest segment.

The report also offers detailed competitive landscape that highlights the product and business strategies of leading companies. This section of the report can be beneficial for stakeholders who are looking at gaining competitive intelligence. Some of the major companies operating in this market are Tenaris S.A., Mexichem Sab de C.V., Valourec S.A., JSW Steel Limited, Metalurgica Gerdau S.A., Aliaxis Group S.A., China Steel Corporation, JFE Holdings Inc., Arcelor Mittal S.A., American Cast Iron Pipe Company.

