Geographic Information System (GIS) is a computer framework designed to capture, store, manipulate, analyse, manage, and display geographical data in maps. GIS is used to search information about specific geographical area, and helps to improve decision making about locations. GIS displays data in simple visual ways, and enables the user to discover what is happening inside particular area or nearby to that area.

Growing urbanization, increase in construction of smart cities, and rising adoption of GIS in transportation are key factors driving growth of the global geographic information systems market. In addition, growing adoption of GIS in video games, coupled with technological advancements such as integrated location-based data services and geo-analytics in GIS are major factors expected to drive growth of the global geographic information systems market over the forecast period.

However, high cost and issues during installation are key factors hampering growth of the global geographic information systems (GIS) market. Additionally, lack of skilled professionals is another major factor expected to restrain growth of the global geographic information systems market over the forecast period.

The global geographic information systems market is segmented on the basis of component, function, application, and region. On the basis of region, into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

In terms of revenue, North America is expected to remain dominant among other markets in the global geographic information systems (GIS) market followed by Europe, owing to increasing adoption of geographic information systems (GIS) in defence and healthcare sectors in the region. In terms of CAGR, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing market in the global geographic information systems (GIS) market over the forecast period, owing to increasing use of geographic information systems (GIS) in agricultural, transportation, and construction industries in countries in the region.

Prominent players in the global geographic information systems market include Autodesk Inc., AutoNavi Software Co., Ltd., Bentley Systems, Incorporated, CARTO, The Economic and Social Research Institute, Hexagon AB, Pitney Bowes Inc., SuperMap Software Co., Ltd., Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc., and Trimble, Inc.