Fire truck is a vehicle basically designed for firefighting operations (https://marketresearch.biz/report/fire-trucks-market/). The main purpose of fire truck includes transporting firefighters to an incident scene, providing water to extinguish fire and some other tools to extinguish fire. Fire truck carry tools for firefighting and rescue tasks, which includes equipment such as ladders, first aid kits, self-contained breathing apparatus, hydraulic rescue tools, and ventilating equipment. Also fire trucks are installed with communication equipment such as two-way radio, as well as audible and visual warnings.

Growing standards for safety across the globe and development in fire and safety department are key factors expected to drive growth of the global fire trucks market. In addition, rising government directives towards ensuring fire safety compliance and growing awareness regarding fire safety are some other factors expected to drive growth of the global fire trucks market over the forecast period.

However, high initial cost required for manufacturing of fire trucks is key factor expected to hamper growth of the global fire trucks market.

The global fire trucks market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. On the basis of region, into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America accounts for largest revenue share in the global fire trucks market. This is attributed to strict regulations regarding to fir safety and large number of fire stations in the region. Moreover, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to emerge the fastest growing market in the global fire trucks market owing to presence of major low cost manufacturers in China and increasing demand of fire safety from residential and commercial application segment in countries such as China, India, and south Korea. Owing to increasing technological advancement and product innovation in fire trucks manufacturing in countries in Europe, Middle East and Africa is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period.

Prominent players in the global fire trucks market include W.S. Darley & Co., Oshkosh Corporation, Ziegler Firefighting, Magirus GmbH, Rosenbauer International AG, Gimaex International, Morita Holdings Corporation, E-ONE, HME Incorporated, and Smeal Fire Apparatus.