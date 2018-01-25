The crude oil produced in the world is in the oil-in-water form, which causes major problems during exploration and production activities. These chemicals are referred to as demulsifiers or emulsion breakers, these are essential chemicals which are used to separate emulsion from crude oil. The presence of oil in water causes corrosion of equipment such as pipelines and vessels and indirectly increases the transportation cost. To separate oil from water and to make the whole process of transportation (https://marketresearch.biz/report/demulsifier-market/)easier and cheaper, certain chemicals are added to the water.

The production of the crude oil is growing owing to preferring the extraction of oil from existing and new conventional sources to fulfil the demand for oil and related derivatives. The increasing production of the heavy crude oil is the key factor to boost the demand for the consumption of demulsifier over the forecast period.

Increase in demand from the end use industries for the oil soluble demulsifier is the major factor to drive the global demulsifier market, as the oil soluble demulsifiers are most applicable and have significant advantages.

However, increasing concern about adverse effect of hazardous chemicals on environment is increasing stringent regulations for the use and disposal of chemicals and waste. The stringent regulations are key restraining factor. In addition, the crude oil manufacturers are focusing to develop eco-friendly or less hazardous chemicals to avoid loss of environment.

The global demulsifier market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application and region. The global demulsifiers market can be divided into geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East and Africa.

North America and Middle East regions are projected to hold a significant market share during the forecast period, owing to significant crude oil production. Rising energy demand is the major driver for oil production, which is projected to influence the demand for demulsifiers over forecast period. Additionally, the demand form the developing countries is boosting the Asia Pacific demuslifier market.

The key player in the global demulsifier market are Schlumberger Limited, Halliburton, Baker Hughes Incorporated, BASF SE, Ecolab Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, Clariant AG, Croda International Plc, AkzoNobel N.V., Momentive Performance Materials, Inc. and others.