Data centre fabric is an interconnection system between servers and switches that can be knitted together as a fabric. The fabric unites thousands of storage devices and servers in the network. Data centre fabric enables networking demands such as topology extension and bandwidth, and improves failover time in data centres for cloud and virtualization environments. Data centre fabric architecture (https://marketresearch.biz/report/data-centre-fabric-market/) eliminates switch-to-switch interactions, necessity of multiple layers of devices, and also the shared network protocols.

Increase in use of new technology such as cloud computing, big data analytics, and data centre virtualization are major factors driving growth of the global data centre fabric market. In addition, flexible, cost effective and reduces the complexity of a data centre network are some other factors expected to drive growth of the global data centre fabric market during forecast period.

Network security issue and scalability issue in transparent bridging these are key restrain to hamper growth of the global data centre fabric market. Also, increasing cyberattacks, rising malware and spam ware attacks, and data thefts are some other factors expected to hinder growth of the global data centre fabric market during forecast period.

The global data centre fabric market is segmented on the basis of solutions, application, end user, and region.

North America accounts for largest revenue contribution to the global data centre fabric market, followed by market in Europe. However, the Asia Pacific market is projected to register highest CAGR in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is attributed to growing internet penetration coupled with increase technological advancements in wireless technologies in these regions.

Top players in global data centre fabric market include Brocade Communications Systems, Cisco Systems, Dell, HPE, Juniper Networks, Arista Networks, Avaya Networks, Big Switch Networks, Extreme Networks, and Gigamon.