Bananas are a good source of fiber, potassium, vitamin B6, vitamin C, and various antioxidants and phytonutrients (https://marketresearch.biz/report/banana-puree-market/), mainly composed of carbohydrates, and are very low in both protein and fat. Bananas are also known as one of nature”s own antacids. Banana puree is very beneficial for babies as it controls diarrhoea, helps in reducing skin inflammation etc.

The global banana puree market is expected to grow moderately over the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing consumption of banana puree by consumers owing to its various health benefits. Additionally, increasing consumption of banana puree by athletes and sports persons is a major factor expected to drive growth of the global banana puree market. Moreover, rising demand of banana puree from the baking industry is another major factor fuelling growth to the market.

However, minimal shelf life of banana puree is a key factor retraining growth of the global banana puree market. In addition, excess consumption of banana puree may lead to health problems such as migraine, hyperkalaemia, type 2 diabetes, and drowsiness which is a major factor hampering growth of the global banana puree market significantly.

The global banana puree market report has been segmented on the basis of process, application, and region. On the basis of region, into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America is a dominant player in the global banana puree market and accounts for highest revenue share as compared to that of markets in other regions, followed by Europe. This can be attributed to factors such as high disposable income, health concerns, and increasing use of cosmetics. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to have fastest growth in terms of revenue, owing to factors such as rising health awareness, and changing life style.

Prominent players in the global banana puree market include FooD Express Import and Export, Malool Tropical Foods Limited, GEL Tropical Fruit Processing Plant Corp., Omimpex Corporation, Southern Partners and Fair Trade Center, Cebu, Ramitrade, S.L., MT Fruit Company, DNBG PHARMACEUTICALS PHILS., and Nutrigreen Enterprise.