Market Scenario:

Material handling equipment is equipment used for the movement, storage and protection of goods in all industries for manufacturing and distribution.

The major driver for the growth of the Material Handling Equipment Market is the increasing automation across manufacturing industries. The constantly increasing pressure for optimization of resources and raw materials consumption, is driving the use of Material Handling Equipment Market. The other factors driving the growth of the Material Handling Equipment Market are constant innovation in technology, up gradation of the manufacturing plants and the expansion of the manufacturing base in developing nations.

The Material Handling Equipment Market is expected to grow at CAGR of ~7.5% during the period 2017 to 2023.

Regional Analysis:

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow significantly in the global power quality equipment market. The growth of the Asia-Pacific region in the Material Handling Equipment Market can be attributed to the booming industrial sector in the region and the safety concerns at workplaces, especially in industries such as automotive, food & beverage and metal & heavy industries. Material handling equipment also facilitate the distribution and production of materials majorly in the e-commerce industry, thereby leading to the growth of the material handling equipment market in the region.

Key Players:

The key players of Material Handling Equipment Market are Liebherr Group (Switzerland), KION Group AG (Germany), Jungheinrich AG (Germany), Viastore Systems GmbH (Germany), Eisenmann AG (Germany), Columbus McKinnon Corporation (U.S.), Crown Equipment Corporation (U.S.), Hytrol Conveyor Co., Inc. (U.S.), Xuzhou Heavy Machinery Co., Ltd. (China) and Toyota Industries Corporation (Japan).

Intended Audience:

• Distributer & Supplier companies

• End Users

• consultants and Investment bankers

• Government as well as Independent Regulatory Authorities

Product Analysis:

• Product matrix which gives a detailed comparison of the market for different recycled product types

Additional Information:

• Regulatory Landscape

• Pricing Analysis

• Macroeconomic Indicators

Geographic Analysis:

• Geographical analysis across 15 countries

Company Information:

• Profiling of 10 key market players

• In-depth analysis including SWOT analysis, and strategy information of related to report title

• Competitive landscape including emerging trends adopted by major companies

The report for Material Handling Equipment Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

