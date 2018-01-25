Latest industry research report on: Global and United States Fortified Wine Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.
The global Fortified Wine market is valued at XX million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
In addition, drivers, restraints and opportunities, competitive landscape have also been covered under the current proposed table of contents, which will in due course help you to take strategic decisions with respect to the market.
Data including (both global and regions): Production (K Units), Sales (both volume and value-million USD), Market Share, Consumption, Import, Export, price (USD/Unit), cost, gross margin etc.
This report studies the Fortified Wine market status and outlook of global and United States, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and United States market, and splits the Fortified Wine market by product type and application/end industries.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Fortified Wine.
United States plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2016 and will be xx million USD in 2022, with a CAGR of XX.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Fortified Wine in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
United States
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East and Africa
The major players in global and United States Fortified Wine market, including
BACARD
E. & J. Gallo Winery
Gruppo Campari
The Wine Group
Anchor Brewers & Distillers
Atsby Vermouth
Contratto
Dolin
Gancia
Imbue Cellars
Sogevinus Fine Wines
Sogrape Vinhos
Symington
Taylor, Fladgate & Yeatman
On the basis of product, the Fortified Wine market is primarily split into
Port Wine
Sherry
Vermouth
Others
On the basis on the end users/application, this report covers
Residential
Restaurants & Hotels
PubsBars
Others
Table of Contents
2017-2022 Fortified Wine Report on Global and United States Market, Status and Forecast, by Players, Types and Applications
1 Methodology and Data Source
1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
1.2 Data Source
1.2.1 Secondary Sources
1.2.2 Primary Sources
1.3 Disclaimer
2 Fortified Wine Market Overview
2.1 Fortified Wine Product Overview
2.2 Fortified Wine Market Segment by Type
2.2.1 Port Wine
2.2.2 Sherry
2.2.3 Vermouth
2.2.4 Others
2.3 Global Fortified Wine Product Segment by Type
2.3.1 Global Fortified Wine Sales (Million L) and Growth (%) by Type (2012, 2016 and 2022)
2.3.2 Global Fortified Wine Sales (Million L) and Market Share (%) by Type (2012-2017)
2.3.3 Global Fortified Wine Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share (%) by Type (2012-2017)
2.3.4 Global Fortified Wine Price (USD/L) by Type (2012-2017)
2.4 United States Fortified Wine Product Segment by Type
2.4.1 United States Fortified Wine Sales (Million L) and Growth by Type (2012, 2016 and 2022)
2.4.2 United States Fortified Wine Sales (Million L) and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)
2.4.3 United States Fortified Wine Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)
2.4.4 United States Fortified Wine Price (USD/L) by Type (2012-2017)
