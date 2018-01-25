Foil Embossing Machine Market – Introduction:

The foil embossing machine is designed for mounting embossing rolls for applying a coarse surface to plastic sheets or foils. The lower shafts of the foil embossing machine are driven by an AC flux vector variable speed control and motor. Foil embossing machine has ten turn potentiometer of the operator speed reference. Foil embossing machines have manually accustomed threaded rods for positioning the upper foil rolls. Foil embossing machine designed for constant operation with a minimum amount of maintenance. Foil embossing machine has extended embossing width which offers more production income per hour and handles base material foil. Due to the high automated nature of foil embossing machine, the consumers can control and plan all the variables of the embossing process such as pressure, temperature, speed, and tension from a single control panel. Foil embossing machine provides smooth embossing with great precision rollers which help to improve the shim life. Foil embossing machine has automated temperature control system which is designed for uniform temperature distribution and uniform quality of embossing of foils throughout the production run. Manufacturers are providing robust and hand-held foil embossing machine for aluminium foils.

Foil Embossing Machine Market – Dynamics:

It is noticed that the foil embossing machine market has gained traction in recent years due to the rise in disposable incomes of the middle-class households to spend more on the hygienic products. The foil embossing machine market is growing at a substantial speed due to the rise in the consumer products available in hypermarkets and supermarkets. The embossing of foil is done to attract the consumer towards the product which increases the demand for that product. Brand enhancement and product attractiveness are some of the major factors, which are desired by packaging manufacturers, and are driving the growth of the global foil embossing machine market. These foil embossing machines can be modified as per the requirement of consumers and ongoing research and development efforts are expected to boost the growth of the global foil embossing machine market. Cost is a major concern regarding the use of foil embossing machine and leads to the increased preference for foil embossing machine in the market.

North America is the largest market for the foil embossing machines which is followed by Europe. The Western Europe is dominated by the Italian and German companies. The companies based in these countries have noticeable market share in the foil embossing machine market. India and China are expected to dominate the region throughout the forecast period. The MEA and Latin America also offer untapped growth potential for the foil embossing machine market during the forecast period.

Foil Embossing Machine Market – Segmentation:

The global market for foil embossing machine is segmented on the basis of product type, and end use.

On the basis of product type, the global market for foil embossing machine is segmented as follows:

Compact Unwind Embossers

Jaws Style Embossers

Three Roll Embossers

Single Station Embossers

Thermoformed Embossers

Two Station Embossers

Others

On the basis of end use, the global market for foil embossing machine is segmented as follows:

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverages

Consumer Goods

Others

Foil Embossing Machine Market – Regional Outlook:

On the basis of geography, global foil embossing machine market region is divided into Latin America, North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Japan.

Foil Embossing Machine Market – Major Players:

Some of the prominent players operating in the global foil embossing machine market include Technoshell Automations Pvt. Ltd., and Hangzhou Willing International Co., Ltd.

