Market Scenario

Global Feeding System Market has tracked the major market events including product launches, technological developments, mergers & acquisitions, and the innovative business strategies opted by key market players. The increasing focus of major companies on technological advancements in the feeding management along with new product has launched that has marked the peak of market size of dairy farms across the globe. Furthermore, the cost savings associated with the adoption of feeding systems are the factors expected to favor the growth of the feeding systems market during the forecast period.

The study indicates that the increasing use of automated and control devices, and sensing and monitoring devices, such as radio frequency identification, sensors, and global system positioning technologies in the livestock farming has turned up to be the progressive path in the hardware segment in the coming years. The increasing demand of the livestock farm owners towards automated feeding systems has led to the growth in the feeding management by the introduction of innovative products by the key players and rising demand for dairy products across the globe. Along with strategically analyzing the key micro markets, the report also focuses on industry-specific drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges in the Copper Strips market.

The global Feeding System market is expected to grow at USD ~$1,411.21 Million by 2023, at ~8.6 % of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the Feeding System Market are – Cormall AS (Denmark), GEA Group AG (Germany), Lely Holding S.A.R.L (Netherlands), Agrologic Ltd (Israel), DairyMaster (Ireland), Rovibec Agrisolutions Inc. (Canada), DeLaval Holding AB (Sweden), Trioliet B.V. (Netherlands), and Cormall AS (Denmark) among others.

Study Objectives of Global Feeding System System Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Feeding System market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the global Feeding System system market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of type, deployment type, end -users and region.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Feeding System

Segments:

The global Feeding System market has been segmented on the basis of offering, product, analysis, end users and region.

Feeding System Market by Offering:

Hardware

Automation and Control System

Sensing and Monitoring Devices

Software

Local/Web-based

Cloud-based

Services

Connectivity Services

Assisted Professional Services

Maintenance and Support Services

System Integration and Consulting

Managed Services

Others

Feeding System Market by Product:

Self-Propelled System

Rail Guided System

Conveyor Belt System

Others

Feeding System Market by Analysis:

Supply and Consumption Analysis

Production Analysis

Sales and Revenue Analysis

Others

Feeding System Market by End-User:

Swine Farm

Equine Farm

Dairy Farm

Poultry Farm

Others

Feeding System Market by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Rest of the World (ROW)

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Feeding System market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North Americas, Europe and Rest of the World. The feeding systems have been used in Europe for many years, but the usage in the US has increased in recent years. These systems allow for increased social facilitation among calves, redirection of labor from feeding to management of calves, consistency of milk delivery, and consumption of additional milk in smaller meals. Asia-Pacific region is contributing high with the growing demand of feeding system due to perceived benefits of the systems by dairy farmers considering adopting them need to be evaluated based on research and experiences by those using such systems.

