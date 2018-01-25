The treatment center’s Elite Athlete Track program follows a holistic healing philosophy, empowering college and professional athletes to return to their sport, stronger and better.

[DENVER, 1/25/2018]—The National Eating Disorders Association states that the pressures of athletic competition and the intensity of sports can contribute to the development of eating disorders even in the most elite athletes and performers. To address this health issue, EDCare unveils its Elite Athlete Track program.

EDCare remarks, “Our dream was to create a place where the athlete’s identity is understood and committing to treatment does not require any interruption from training. EDCare offers the most comprehensive care for athletes with eating disorders in the country.”

A Revolutionary Approach to Healing

EDCare uses an empowerment-based treatment philosophy called CAMSA (Connection, Acceptance, Mindfulness, Sense of Self, Action), which focuses on holistic healing.

The treatment center shares, “Training is supported by our medical staff, individual and conditioning consultants, and our sport psychology team.”

Athletes receive treatment from a sports psychologist, sports psychology clinicians, and strength and conditioning consultants. Each member of the multidisciplinary team commits to helping athletes gain insight into their eating disorder, allowing them to discover new and better ways of releasing themselves from the power of the illness.

The recovery-focused skills that college and professional athletes learn under the Elite Athlete Track apply to their athletic and daily lives to improve performance further. The company explains, “Our sport and performance psychology consultants also work with patients in the gym to help them integrate recovery-focused skills into their training.”

EDCare provides three treatment options:

• Outpatient treatment while maintaining participation in sport

• Outpatient treatment without sport participation

• Partial hospitalization with intensive outpatient treatment

Knowing When to Receive Treatment

EDCare offers a specialized assessment service to determine the athlete’s type of eating disorder. But the treatment center also shares a list of clues that indicate the illness to help athletes get the help they need. Here are some of those signs:

• Change in weight or body shape

• Decreased physical and psychological performance

• Irritability

• Rigidity around food or exercise

• Training beyond prescribed routine

About EDCare

EDCare’s clinics in Colorado and Kansas have been providing innovative treatments for all types of eating disorders for over 15 years. With a team of licensed experts using empowerment and evidence-based treatments with a compassionate approach, EDCare nourishes its patients’ successes by healing their entire being: mind, body, and spirit.

Visit https://eatingdisorder.care/ today for further information.