The latest report on Clinical Chemistry Analyzer Market by Infinium global research gives complete coverage of the Clinical Chemistry Analyzer Market by products (analyzers, reagents), test (basic metabolic panel, electrolyte panel, liver panel, lipid profile, renal profile), end user (academic research institutes, diagnostics laboratories, hospitals and others) in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2017 to 2023. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and applications trends in the regional markets of Clinical Chemistry Analyzer such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run.

Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzer Market is expected to be driven by rapid growth in diagnostic market, increased spending in healthcare and augmented incidents in life style diseases. Additionally, technological advancements, increased awareness of healthcare and diagnostic tests amongst population are likely to support the growth in the global market.

Clinical chemistry analyzers are the computers programmed devices used to determine and analyze levels of sugar, protein, and sugar present in the blood. These devices bring precise result at possible least time, because they are highly technologically advance and made for such purpose. Clinical chemistry tests are performed to determine clinical situations including kidney function, liver function, and nutritional state. Furthermore, these tests are commonly adopted to analyze clinical conditions such as hyperlipidemia, diabetes, and arteriosclerosis. The report provides inclusive analysis of market volume covered by the clinical chemistry analyzer across the world. The global market size of clinical chemistry analyzer was worth approximately USD 9 billion in 2014 and the global market is forecast to surpass USD X.X billion by 2023. Moreover, clinical analyzer market is anticipated grow at a CAGR between 5.1% – 5.5% over the period of 2017 to 2023.

Company profile

Roche Diagnostics

Beckman Coulter

Abbott Diagnostics

Siemens AG

Johnson and Johnson

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Elitech Group

Mindray Medical International Ltd

Horiba Ltd

Key topics covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive summary

3. Clinical chemistry analyzer market dynamics

4. Clinical Chemistry Analyzer Market by Product

5. Clinical chemical analyzer market by Test

6. Clinical chemical analyzer market By End User

7. Clinical chemical analyzer market By Region

8. Company profile

