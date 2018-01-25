Carton Bottle Market – Introduction:

Carton bottle is a smooth and versatile packaging solution. A large printing surface and great print quality makes carton bottle ideal information carriers and brand builders. The liquid packaging includes a wide variety of food products such as juice, milk, soup, yogurt, water, etc. Liquid food requires fresh and hygienic packaging for its long shelf-life. The liquid food packaging market for beverages, soups, and dairy, is showing stable global growth which is especially driven by the consumer’s need for better convenience. Carton bottle offers strong benefits as a container choice because of its capability for suitable pouring, recyclability, and robust point of sale marketing potential. Carton bottle provides a complete array of packaging solution which is environment friendly, light in weight, and easy for consumer to handle. The carton bottles are convenient for transportation and protect the material from moisture and heat. The carton bottle have ergonomic cylindrical shape with flat side panels which delivers high impact branding and easy handling. The carton bottle offers various features such as light barrier, increases shelf life, and prevents contamination.

Carton Bottle Market – Dynamics:

The global carton bottle market is anticipated to witness strong growth due to its light weight and low cost packaging. The recyclable property of the carton bottle with sustainable collection is a major driving factor for the rise in the use of carton bottle for large variety of goods from food and beverage to dairy products. The prolonged shelf life of the material under difficult environmental condition and safe packaging of the products assures high growth of the carton bottle market. Manufacturers continue to make new innovations in carton bottle market. The carton bottles are bio-based bottles which deliver a unique packaging solution in a long line of effective environmental innovations. Carton bottle manufacturers offer the functionality and convenience of the bottle with the environmental profile of the bottle to make liquid packaging easy.

Carton bottle offers various attractive features such as protection from contamination and light, leak proof and easily disposable. Carton bottles are appropriate for modified atmospheric packaging (MAP), which fulfil the necessity of global packaged drinks. Carton bottle cost is less as compared to plastic, metal, and glass containers. Carton bottles market is likely to get traction owing to the demand for flexible and recyclable packaging solution. The recyclability property of carton bottle helps to bring down the raw material cost which also helps in decreasing the overall manufacturing cost. Aseptic property of carton bottle is a great advantage for both form and functionality.

Carton Bottle Market – Segmentation:

The global market for carton bottle market is segmented on the basis of capacity, and end use.

On the basis of capacity the global market for carton bottle is segmented as follows:

Up to 500 ml

500 to 1000 ml

Above 1000 ml

On the basis of application, the global market for carton bottle is segmented as follows:

Soup

Juice

Dairy

Syrups

Other food beverages

Carton Bottle Market – Regional Outlook:

On the basis of geography, global gypsum facing paper market region is divided into Latin America, North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Japan. Among all the above regions, North America and Europe is expected to be a leading market for carton bottle. Along with North America is anticipated to witness the highest growth due to high demand packaged food products.

Carton Bottle Market – Major Players:

Some of the prominent players operating in the global carton bottles market include Tetra Pak International S.A., and SIG Combibloc Inc.

