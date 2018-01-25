The latest report on Cardiac Rehabilitation Device Market by Infinium global research gives complete coverage of the Cardiac Rehabilitation Device Market by devices (treadmill, heart rate monitor, blood pressure monitor, rower, stationary bicycle, stationary ball, seated and upright elliptical trainer), in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2017 to 2023. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and applications trends in the regional markets of Cardiac Rehabilitation Device such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run.

By 2015, a surprising number of world’s population is suffering with cardiac diseases it covers as much as 30% of entire world population. Moreover, the percentage projected to be increased up to 42% by 2020 due to increasing stress among the people. Cardiac diseases are also known as cardiovascular diseases. Moreover, they generally have known to be heart diseases. With increasing number of cases of cardiac diseases the demand for cardiac rehabilitation devices is on the rise. Moreover, intensifying burden of cardiac diseases all over the world influences the global market. Furthermore, associations such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and American Heart Association (AHA) takes a step ahead to stimulate the level of awareness. Therefore, increase in awareness intensity is estimated to boost demand for rehabilitative products. The global cardiac rehabilitation device market was valued just over USD 84 billion in 2014. Rapidly increased demand for such devices projected to reach the global market size up to USD X.X billion in 2023. The global market size is anticipated to grow at a CAGR between 8.0% – 8.5% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

The global cardiac rehabilitation market is expected to be driven by factors such as advancements in the technologies, increasing number of cases of cardiac diseases and growing awareness about the cardiac devices among the customers.

