Global Car Door Latch Market Information Report by Lock Type (Electronic and Non-Electronic), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle), by Application (Side Door Latch, Hood Latch, Back Seat Latch, and Others) and Region – Forecast to 2022

Market Scenario

A car door latch is used in cars for purpose of safety and security. Electronic latches are generally used in cars due to increase in technology development. Technology development such as hand-free avoidance, super locking, child safety, and power closing are in demand by OEMs.

One of the factors driving the growth of car door latch market are the growth in the automobile industry due to growing population, expansion of infrastructure, and development of suburbs. The other factors that are responsible for the growth of this market are innovation in technology because of safety of the driver, stringent emission norms, thus resulting in the use of light weight automotive components.

The Global Car Door Latch Market is expected to account for USD 6.60 billion by 2022 with 5% CAGR.

Regional Analysis of Car Door Latch Market

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the car door latch market due to increase in the production of vehicle and growing sales due to increase in disposable income. The demand for luxury cars is also increasing in countries such as India and China, due to which the demand for car door latch will increase. The advance technology in latches such as LED and power will also increase the growth of this market.

Key Players

The key players of global car door latch market are Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. (Japan), Mitsui Mining and Smelting Co., Ltd.(Japan),Kiekert AG (Germany), Magna International, Inc. (U.S.), Strattec Security Co. (U.S.), U-Shin, Ltd. (Japan), Shivani Locks Pvt. Ltd. (India), Brose Fahrzeugteile Gmbh & Co. (Germany), Inteva Products, Llc. (U.S.), and Minda VAST Access Systems Pvt. Ltd. (India).

