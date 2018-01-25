25, December 2017, Ahmedabad: The advent of 2018 has brought along some root level changes in the ecommerce domain. Product Personalization is becoming a common formula for achieving success. The shoppers prefer to buy gifts having a personal touch and products that reflect their personality. To meet with these exorbitant personalization demands, e-store owners are integrating product designer tools to their websites.

Brush Your Ideas, which was once just a Product Designer Tool exclusive to Magento Platform; has launched its new identity as an All-Inclusive Web-to-Print Solutions Store. This makeover in its offering comes as good news to the ecommerce store owners willing to add web-to-print solution to their websites.

“Our website has undergone a lot of design changes due to our new product offerings. To provide a clear sign of our vision, we have focused on quite expansive mobile design and elaborated features’ pages. Our end goal is to build products that supports mobile platform and enhances the experience on the handheld devices.” said Maulik Shah, the CEO of Brush Your Ideas.

To acquaint the e-store owners with detailed features and functionalities of Product Design Tool, Brush Your Ideas has created a Wiki-Page. Brush Your Ideas Product Design Software enables customers to design an array of products including T-shirts, Mugs, Gifts, Shoes, Signs, Posters and more. It provides detailed information about what each function each feature serves and how to make the most out of it.

Brush Your Ideas will now offer four major products under its umbrella; namely – Web-to-Print Designer Tool, Web-to-Print Storefront, Web-to-Print ERP Solution, and a Quotation Manager. Also, this web-to-print solution is no more confined to Magento Platforms. It has expanded its horizons for other technology platforms including WordPress, PHP, Shopify, OpenCart and PrestaShop.

Here is a brief overview about each product and what it renders:

Web-to-Print Designer Tool: As a platform independent and automated product design software, Brush Your Ideas enables the customers of e-commerce store owners to create innovative designs on printable products. Once customers design the product, they can place orders and store owners can make deliveries.

Web-to-Print Storefront: Brush Your Ideas provides a ready to sell storefront for ecommerce owners. This product is for entrepreneurs who want to build an ecommerce store from scratch and integrate it with different web-to-print solutions. E-store owners can obtain a storefront based on specific demands and business objectives.

Web-to-Print ERP Solution: An Odoo based product, it helps print industry owners to optimize their print production cycle. Its objective is to help print store owners execute printing process in a glitch-free way. Once the e-store owners define print workflow from the backend, it gives real-time updates on orders, manufacturing process and stocks.

Quotation Manager: This Magento based product saves e-store owners from indulging into an extensive cycle of providing quotes through emails. Using Quotation Manager, the customers of e-store owners can ask for quotes and get approvals/disapprovals right from within the store. It also helps e-store owners to keep their prices discreet.

To know more about Brush Your Ideas and its products, visit https://www.brushyourideas.com/.