The latest report on Brain Monitoring Market by Infinium global research gives complete coverage of the Brain Monitoring Market by product (accessories and devices), disease type (traumatic brain injuries, epilepsy, headache disorders, dementia, sleep disorders and other), end user (hospitals, diagnostic centers, neurology centers, ambulances, clinics & ambulatory surgical centers and other) in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2017 to 2023. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and applications trends in the regional markets of Brain Monitoring such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run.
The report on Global Brain Monitoring Market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period of 2017 to 2023. According to report the Global Brain Monitoring Market is expected to grow at a CAGR between 6.5% and 7.0 % over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023. The Global market size was USD 8.23 billion in 2015.
Market Insights:
The report identified that Global Brain Monitoring is driven by factors such as incidence and prevalence of neurological disorders are increased, technological advancements, rising awareness of neurodegenerative disorders and incidence of traumatic brain injuries are growing. While the restraining factors include unfavorable compensation policies and high cost of brain monitoring devices and procedure. Further, the report identifies the opportunities in the world market as expanding therapeutic applications of brain monitoring devices, increasing application in clinical trials and growing demand for noninvasive and minimally invasive devices.
Segments Covered
The report on Global Brain Monitoring Market covers the segments based on Product, Disease Type, and End User. The Productof Brain Monitoring includes Accessories and Devices. The Disease Type segment includes Parkinson’s disease, Traumatic Brain Injuries, Epilepsy, Headache Disorders, Stroke, Dementia, Sleep Disorders, Huntington’s disease and Other Diseases. On the basis of End User Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Neurology Centers, Ambulances, Clinics & Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other End Users.
Company profiles
Electrical Geodesics Incorporated
Natus Medical Inc
Philips Healthcare
Medtronic plc
GE Healthcare
Siemens Healthineers
Nihon Kohden Corporation
Compumedics Ltd.
CAS Medical Systems, Inc.
Biosemi
Advanced Brain Monitoring.
Key topics covered:
1. Preface
2. Executive summary
3. Global Brain Monitoring Market Overview
4. IGR- Snapshots
5. Global Brain Monitoring Market analysis, by Product (USD million) 2017 – 2023
6. Global Brain Monitoring Market analysis, by Disease Type (USD million) 2017 – 2023
7. Global Brain Monitoring Market analysis, by End User (USD million) 2017 – 2023
8. Global Brain Monitoring Market analysis, regional analysis (USD million) 2017 – 2023
9. Company profiles
