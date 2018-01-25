Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), also known as benign prostatic hypertrophy, is nonmalignant enlargement of the prostate gland. The prostate gland surrounds the urethra, which excretes urine from the bladder outside the body. Enlargement of the prostate gland leads to blockage of the urethra, thus causing problems during urination. It involves stromal and glandular epithelial hyperplasia, which occurs in the periurethral transition zone surrounding the urethra. The symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia includes urinary hesitancy, straining in initiating urination, dribbling, decreased force of stream, feeling of incomplete bladder emptying, frequent urination, dysuria and nocturia. Benign prostatic hyperplasiais is distinguished by progressive development of lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS) due to prolonged obstruction of urine. The prevalence of LUTS due to benign prostatic hyperplasia increases with increasing age. In around 80% of men, moderate to severe symptoms are observed between the age of 60 to 80 years. The treatment options for benign prostatic hyperplasia are therapeutic and surgical procedures.

Benign prostatic hyperplasia occurs in almost all men. It is not cancer, and about 50% of men aged over 75 years have some symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia. It is usually caused by abnormal hormonal balance, and changes in cell growth. Increasing aging population worldwide, increasing prevalence and incidence of benign prostatic hyperplasia is a major driving force for the benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment device market. Increase in awareness of prostate cancer and urological disorders, new and innovative device development, and high rate of adoption of minimally invasive devices for treatment is further driving the growth of the market.

High unmet needs associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia have encouraged key players to invest in research and development activities to develop novel devices at low cost for treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia which has further contributed to the market growth globally. Medication treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia usually leads to invasive procedures and leads to side effects due to which key players are taking initiatives to invent new devices which offer less invasive treatment for enlarged prostate treatment.

The global benign prostatic hyperplasia market can be segmented by procedure type and end users. By procedure type, the market is segmented into laser based procedure and other energy based procedure. Laser based procedures can be segmented further into holmium lasers, green light laser, and thulium laser based devices. Other energy based procedures are transurethral microwave thermotherapy, transurethral needle ablation, high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU), water-induced thermotherapy, prostatic artery embolization, and prostatic implants. Prostatic implants are further segmented into stents and prostatic urethral lift devices.

By end users, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics, and others. Hospitals account for the dominant market share of the benign prostatic hyperplasia market due to high rate of hospitalization of patients suffering from urological disorder in hospitals and early adoption of new devices in hospitals.

Geographically, the global benign prostatic hyperplasia market is distributed over North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to hold a significant share in the market due to the rising prevalence of benign prostatic hyperplasia, rise in geriatric population, and increase in healthcare expenditure. Alliances between public and private sectors for the development of low-cost medical devices, and favorable reimbursement policies are also likely to propel the market in North America. The high incidence of urological disorders, rising incidence of benign prostatic hyperplasia in developing countries, and investment from key players in emerging economies with huge patient population are anticipated to drive the market in the Asia Pacific region.

Major players operating in the benign prostatic hyperplasia market include Endo International, Karl Storz, Lumenis, Olympus, Urologix, NeoTract Inc. Boston Scientific Inc., Urotech Inc., and others.

