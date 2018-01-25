The exhibition of advanced technologies ADVANCED’2018 will be held in Kyiv on April 12-13

According to the 2017 results, renewable energy and energy efficiency, green building, automation of business processes and artificial intelligence, robotics and drones, 3D printing and 3D modeling have become the most fast-growing business areas in the world. The total amount of investments in these sections totaled over $ 900 billion last year, and in the next decade, afore-mentioned markets will grow by at least 20-25% annually.

That is why ADVANCED’2018, Conference and Exhibition of Advanced Technologies for Households and Business that are already operating, which will take place in Kyiv (at ACCO International Exhibition Center) on April 12-13, will be a significant event for progressive people who link their business development and creation of comfortable living conditions with the active use of technologies that were science fiction just a few years ago.

ADVANCED’2018 will be held in the same venue with CISOLAR’2018, the largest exhibition of solar energy in Central and Eastern Europe (cis-solar.com).

So, be ADVANCED, take part in the specialized event of the year where world’s and Eastern European leading companies will demonstrate the best modern energy solutions and technologies of integrated energy, electrical engineering solutions and solutions for a smart home, automation and robotization solutions for business processes and manufacture, robots and drones for business and life, 3D printers and 3D scanners for business and home, electric cars, electric scooters and electric bicycles, hoverboards and self-balancing wheels, as well as sensors and transducers.

At ADVANCED’2018 you can choose the thematic area and technologies that your business and your household need. In particular, the main thematic sections of the event are as follows:

 Advanced Energy, Advanced Energy Solutions, Smart Energy, Energy Mobility;

 Advanced Manufacturing – Automation and Manufacture of tomorrow;

 Advanced Home, Technology and Solutions for a smart home;

 Advanced 3D, 3D Printing and 3D Scanning;

 Advanced Robotics, Robotic Automation of business processes and manufacture;

 Advanced Vehicles, Advanced technologies in transport: electric vehicles, hoverboards and self-balancing wheels, electric bicycles and electric scooters.

In addition to the key players of the high-tech market, ADVANCED’2018 will also be an important communication platform for technology startups, a separate part of the exhibition will be dedicated for their presentation.

The conference block of the event will consist of large-scale conferences on 3D printing and technological solutions for business.

IB Center (Innovative Business Centre) is the producer of ADVANCED TM and accounts for more than 70 international business forums, conferences and exhibitions in the field of cutting-edge technology. Our activity allows us to interact with the advanced technological centers of the planet and outstanding world experts. And we bring them to Ukraine and other countries of Central and Eastern Europe.

You deserve to hear, see, try on your own and bring the best technological solutions into your life and business, in order to make your life cozier and your business more successful. So, it’s time for ADVANCED.

The registration of exhibitors and conference participants is available here: http://advanced-expo.com