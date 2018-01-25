The latest report on Cardiovascular Device Market by Infinium global research gives complete coverage of the Cardiovascular Device Market by product type (diagnostic and monitoring devices and surgical devices) in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2017 to 2023. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and applications trends in the regional markets of Cardiovascular Device such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run.

The report on Global Cardiovascular Device Market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period of 2017 to 2023. According to report the Global Cardiovascular Device market is expected to grow at a CAGR between 6.5% and 7.0% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Market Insights:

The report identified that Global Cardiovascular Device is driven by factors such as growing occurrence of cardiovascular diseases, technology advancement, and growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries. While the restraining factors include High Cost of Cardiovascular Devices and lack of insurance coverage. Further, the report identifies the opportunities in the world market as research and development are being conducted by government organizations and institutions, rapid growth in emerging countries.

Segments Covered

The report on Global Cardiovascular Device Market covers the segments based product type, and region. The product type of Cardiovascular Device include Diagnostic and monitoring devices, and Surgical devices.

Company profiles

Braun Melsungen AG

St. Jude Medical

Abbott

Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation

Cook Medical, Inc

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Medtronic

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Key topics covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive summary

3. Global Cardiovascular Device Market Overview

4. IGR- Snapshots

5. Global Cardiovascular Device Market analysis, by Product type (USD million) 2017 – 2023

6. Global Cardiovascular Device Market analysis, regional analysis (USD million) 2017 – 2023

7. Company profiles

