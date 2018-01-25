2 Brothers Mattress is a leading mattress store. Its high-quality, comfortable products promote healthier sleeping patterns.

[SALT LAKE CITY, 01/25/2018] — 2 Brothers Mattress is a trusted provider of mattresses in Utah. It addresses the nationwide sleep deprivation problem by providing comfortable and durable mattresses conducive to a good night’s rest.

Sleep Deprivation: A Serious Health Problem

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) describes the lack of sleep as a public health epidemic. Sleeplessness in the country is so severe, in fact, that it records over 70 million adults suffering from a sleep disorder.

Data from Gallup in 2013 show that the average American sleeps for about 6.8 hours a night, which is two hours less than the recommended nine hours a person should be resting. Further research shows that 40% get less than six hours of shut-eye every night.

Previous studies have established a connection between the lack of sleep and health complications like depression, Type 2 diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular disease, ADHD, and Alzheimer’s. Researchers speculate that the Internet, social media use, and pressure over the college admission process keeps people up all night. A poll by the National Sleep Foundation, moreover, reveals that bad mattress quality could cause sleepless nights, as well.

An NCBI study reveals that using a better mattress could lead to significant changes in sleep quality, back pain, and overall stress.

A Comfort Guarantee

2 Brothers Mattress, a leading mattress store in Utah, understands the unique sleep needs of its customers. It offers a broad selection of mattresses in different comfort levels, value, and affordability. The company’s products are perfect for the most discerning sleep customers since it satisfies the need for great sleep at an affordable price.

The company also offers a 100 Night Comfort Guarantee to ensure the quality of its products. Since it focuses on improving the sleep quality of its customers, it provides only the comfort and value that customers expect.

About 2 Brothers Mattress

2 Brothers Mattress has been a locally owned and operated business for the past three generations. It offers affordable, high-quality mattresses in Salt Lake City. The company carries products from top-selling brands like Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Intellibed, and Diamond Mattress. Customers can shop according to price, brand, comfort, and size.

