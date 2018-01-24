What is Hydroponics?

Hydroponics is a way of growing plants without using any soil. The medium here is water with nutrients dissolved in it.In the last few years, hydroponics has seen great development in the USA and many other countries around the world. It is being extensively used by professionals as well as hobbyists. Wonder what you will need to start your own hydroponics garden? You will need good quality supplies such as HPS Grow Lights, Grow Tents, Medium, environmental control products, nutrients etc. You are sure to find them all at zenhydro.com. Read more about our products below.

Indoor Garden HPS Grow Lights

iPower HPS grow lights are available at great prices on our website that has hundreds of discount hydroponic supplies. You can either buy HPS growligqt bulbs or kits of HID bulb, ballast, Air Cooled Reflector Hood, Ratchet Clip Hanger Rope and 24-hour Plug-in Mechanical Timer.

iPower Grow Tents

Grow tents are greatly useful for those who lack access to outdoor space or the ones who want to have absolute control over their grow areas. Grow tents provide spaces that allow you to maintain the exact grow room environment you want to. At zenhydro.com you will find iPower grow tents that are of high quality and economy pricing that wont burn a hole in your pocket. For example iPower 60″x60″x80″ Hydroponic Water-Resistant Grow Tent with Removable Floor Tray for Indoor Seedling Plant Growing provides a grow space of 5’x5’. It is 100% Light Proof with sturdy zippers. Reflective mylar returns 92-97% or the HPS grow bulbs light to the plants. Other benefits include still poles, 1 year warranty, and easy assembly. Choose the right size from a wide choice for the best results.

Benefits of iPower grow tents:

• 100% Light Proof

• Durability

• Sturdy Frame

• Easy Assembly

• Warranty for 1 Year

Other Hydroponics Supplies

At zenhydro.com you will the complete range of products needed for indoor hydroponics gardening. From fans, to air conditioners, to pots & containers, to medium and nutrients, to bud trimmers, and anything that you need for your indoor/green house grow space, you are sure to find it on our site. Now you can grow cannabis, exotic fruits, vegetables and many other crops without being at the mercy of weather. Think no more, order products for a hydroponic garden today!

Why Zenhydro?

